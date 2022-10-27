I Got Baby Botox & I’ll Never Look Back

I barely felt a thing and the whole process was over in a few minutes. I went in to have my forehead treated but ended up going for my frown lines and brows, too. There's a reason for this. "We think of Botox as a tug of war, specifically in the upper face," said Dr Strong. "When you frown, everything gets pulled down. When you think about raising your eyebrows, everything is lifted up. Most people are concerned about their forehead lines where the muscle is lifting everything up but if you iron that out on its own, everything will drop because you've got rid of the lift." Because of this, said Dr Strong, it's important to think about which muscles have a compensatory movement and affect how the facial expressions and the resting tone of the muscle work.