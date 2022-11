What No One Told Me About Using Vitamin C In Skin Care

I want to be clear: This inflammation reaction was not the fault of this specific serum nor vitamin C as an ingredient; this was a major user error. My primary mistake was, you guessed it, not reading my label. The serum was brand new, and thoughtfully packaged in an airless bottle as opposed to a glass dropper that may have exposed the formula to light or air, so I'm confident that instability was not the issue. Simply, its 25% concentration simply proved too high for my sensitive skin. According to dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss who talks about vitamin C a lot on her channel, sensitive skin types would be advised to use a concentration of L-ascorbic acid less than 10%. "Anything more than 10% could irritate you," Dr. Idriss explains.