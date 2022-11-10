What No One Told Me About Using Vitamin C In Skin Care

Though it's an antioxidant, vitamin C is acidic, especially those L-ascorbic acid-based formulas. "The problem with L-ascorbic is that it's highly unstable and in order to be stable, it has to be put at a very low pH, which tends to burn and irritate sensitive skin," explains dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. For context, our skin has a baseline pH of 5.5. In contrast, L-ascorbic-based vitamin C serums are generally formulated at a pH of 3.5 or lower, which is comprable to that of an at-home chemical peel.