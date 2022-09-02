I've been skin cycling for just over two weeks now and while I'm still contending with skin texture and the odd cluster of whiteheads, my skin is in much better condition. It's smoother, more glowing and I'm less tempted to pick. The spots on my cheeks have calmed down a lot but I've noticed a tiny congregation of bumps on my chin. This is common when using a product like retinol, though, as it brings all the clogged pores to the surface (necessary for de-gunking them). I've seen the most difference in the skin staining left behind by breakouts. Those red splotches are fading very nicely thanks to the glycolic acid.