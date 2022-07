A Skin Doctor Told Me This Is The Only Preventative Treatment That Works

"Dr Gout told me that the skin is a lazy organ," says Vicky, "so it does need a bit of waking up and stimulation. That's exactly what radio frequency therapy does, but without altering the face by injecting anything. In fact, Dr Gout calls it the future of skincare, as it's about working with the face you have. I'm 34 and I grew up in a culture that told us 'youth is beauty'. So my relationship with my fine lines and emerging wrinkles is, in honesty, a love/hate one. On the one hand, I relish that every expression mark on my face is exactly that: a reminder of the person that I am and all that I’ve experienced. On the other hand, I notice my face changing.