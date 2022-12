Despite dealing with a $430 car service, a $280 roadside assistance payment, and a $1,293 car insurance renewal notice (all in the same month!), this Money Diarist swears by paying for her car insurance as a yearly lump sum instead of smaller month-to-month payments. This is because it can deliver serious savings. In some cases, you can expect to pay 8% more if you pay monthly (in this case, that's over $100). So if you've got the funds to spare, consider doing yourself a favour (and spend the extra cash on something nice for yourself).