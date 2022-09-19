Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar.
Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how.
Today: a natural resource officer who makes $706/week on maternity leave and spends some of her money this week on Peter Alexander pyjamas for her dad.
Occupation: Natural Resource Officer (Currently On Maternity Leave)
Industry: Local Government
Age: 31
Location: South West Sydney
My Salary: $77,000 while I'm on maternity leave (but $102,000 when I'm working full-time).
My Husband's Salary: $60,000. He has just started a new job so he's earning an extra $15,000 annually. This is going to be a massive help while I'm on leave and means we can save a little extra each month towards our house deposit.
Net Worth: $136,307 ($54,202 in superannuation, $60,408 in savings, and a car valued at $22,000).
Debt: I still have $303 to pay off my credit card. I finally paid off my HECS debt last year.
My Paycheque Amount (Weekly): I currently earn $708 on the government's parental leave pay. I usually earn $1,466 a week when I'm working full-time.
My Husband's Paycheque Amount (Weekly): $1,100
Pronouns: She/Her
I am married and my husband and I split the cost of living 50/50. We each have our own bank accounts that our paycheques are paid into, as well as a joint bank account that we transfer money into each week. This usually covers the cost of takeaway or entertainment. We both have our own high-interest savings accounts which we transfer surplus cash into when we can. Unfortunately, this isn't too often for me at the moment as I'm earning much less than what I'm used to. We are both aiming to save for a house deposit and although our savings accounts are separate, we plan on pooling these together for a deposit when we're closer to our goal.
We also have a credit card in my name that we use for big purchases and pay off gradually. This has been a lifesaver for me, especially now that I’m on maternity leave. Big bills like car rego have crept up on me, so it allows me to slowly pay off these expenses without dipping into my savings as much.
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $2,000, shared evenly between me and my husband, D. D. and I live in a three-bedroom home in South West Sydney with our five-month-old daughter and four-year-old dachshund. We are fortunate that our landlord has not increased our weekly rent since moving in almost five years ago.
Car Loan: $121.67, split 50/50 with my husband. The car is an ex-demo model and was basically brand new when we purchased it. We paid $15,000 upfront for the car and took out a $14,000 loan over three years to cover the rest.
Credit Card: We have $303 remaining on the credit card to pay off. Both my husband and I are paying small increments each week to cover this remaining debt.
Phone Bill: $44.99
YouTube Music Premium: $11.99
Stan: $14
Binge: $10
Hayu: $6.99
Pet Insurance: $75. This is money well spent as we have had a few close calls with vet bills as my dachshund likes to eat anything she can get her paws on... including chocolate cake and rat poison!
Hospital Insurance: $82.90
Extras Health Insurance: $40.26, split with my husband.
Car Insurance: $108.34, split with my husband.
Utilities: Water is approximately $25 a month, electricity is approximately $85 a month and gas is approximately $50 a month. All bills are shared evenly between me and hubby.
Internet: $69.99, shared with hubby.
Groceries: $150 to $200 a week, shared with hubby.
Savings Contributions: When I was working full-time, I had a direct transfer set up where $250/week would be paid into my high-interest savings account. Now that I’m on maternity leave, all I can afford to transfer each week is $50. It’s important that I transfer at least $200 a month to this savings account so that I receive the bonus interest.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I have completed a Bachelor of Science, Graduate Diploma of Science and a Certificate IV in Project Management.
I deferred both my undergraduate and postgraduate university fees through HECS. These two degrees totalled $60,000 and I finally finished paying them off last year after receiving my tax return. It was a lot of money to spend, but I loved both degrees and it has definitely got me ahead in a competitive industry with many graduates. It’s a relief not to have this debt anymore.
The Cert IV was paid for upfront ($1,850) by my employer — each week I slowly paid back the cost of this course through deductions from my weekly paycheque. We came to this arrangement because the course directly related to my role and would help me excel. It took me about six months for this debt to be paid back to my employer.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up, we didn’t really have many conversations about money. My parents divorced when I was four years old and custody of me and my older brother was shared 50/50 between mum and dad. My mum was an accomplished career woman and worked in some high-powered roles, earning very good salaries. This meant that she could build two houses as a single woman and excel in her career in male-dominated industries. Mum has been a strong role model for me and this influence definitely contributed to me wanting a career for myself and studying at university.
Advertisement
But I have also learnt a lot from mum’s experience as she worked so hard, often long hours, and needed to travel constantly for work. I saw the toll this took on her physical and mental health first-hand, and I missed her being around when I was younger. I remember being at school athletic carnivals and seeing other kids showing off for their parents — I was always looking around and hoping that mum would be able to make it. As an adult, I now understand that these were sacrifices she made so that we could have everything provided for us. Though it was hard to understand that as a kid.
At the end of last year (when I was heavily pregnant), we got the devastating news that mum had lymphoma. This diagnosis forced mum to retire a little earlier than she was planning and completely changed our lives. Both mum and I were devastated as we had visions of her being so involved in the birth and early days of me raising my daughter. But unfortunately, she was undergoing chemo during this time and was not able to be around to help as much as she would have wanted. Mum's diagnosis has taught me and my brother about the important things in life — health, family and friends.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked at a bakery in the small coastal town where I grew up. I started working here when I was 15. I wanted a job so that I could earn my own money and stop hassling my parents for pocket money. I worked at the bakery once a week during school terms and up to five days a week during school holidays.
Advertisement
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not really. Mum and dad always provided me with what I needed. My parent's divorce and being raised by a hardworking single mum instilled a strong determination and independence in me. She taught me that women can have a career. This inspired me to study and work hard and I've been able to achieve great things in my career to date.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I am currently on maternity leave which means I am not earning as much as I was used to when I was working full-time. I’ve been lucky that I’ve been able to access my annual leave, flex leave and long service leave at half pay, as well as my employer’s parental leave and the Australian government’s parental leave. This means that I still receive a paycheque each week and for the duration of my 12-month maternity leave (albeit a lot less than what I was used to working full time!).
I am currently dealing with a chronic pain issue that has been impacting my health for years and has since gotten worse since giving birth. After seeing a physiotherapist for months thinking it was muscle weakness, I was then referred to see a rheumatologist. So while I am still receiving money each week, I am having to use some of my savings to cover everyday expenses and specialist medical appointments.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Advertisement
I became completely financially responsible for myself after I finished university and moved out of home at 23. Up until this point, I lived at home while working a casual job. I used the money earnt at this job for entertainment, going out with friends, and clothes.
My savings are my financial safety net. I had to dip into my savings to explore the cause of my chronic leg pain and see different specialists. You can’t put a price on your health, and even though I don’t like using my savings, I needed to find out what is wrong with my body so that I can live a pain-free life (and get some sleep!).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day 1
3:30am — I wake up to my five-month-old, R., needing a feed. I’m exclusively breastfeeding so I can whip out the boob whenever I want — so convenient!
7:30am — My alarm goes off. Bubs and I need to get fed, dressed and out the door to make it to a ‘Mess It Up’ class. I sip a long black and eat some kiwi fruit and a bliss ball (made with dates, walnuts, pepitas, chia seeds, almond butter and cocoa) at home. I munch it down in front of the TV while bubs has a feed in my lap.
9:30am —We arrive at our class and meet up with two other mums and bubs from my mother’s group. Basically, the kids are able to play around with edible messes like dyed spaghetti and get really messy. It's really good for them! I pay $16.50 for a casual visit. $16.50
Advertisement
10:30am — Class finishes. I meet two other mums for a coffee at a cafe at our nearby shopping centre. I get a soy mocha ($5). We all have a great time chatting away while our babies sleep in their prams, recovering from a busy morning. The cafe doesn't split bills, so I pay $19.60 for our table and the girls transfer me their share. $5
12:00pm — After coffee, I head to Priceline to get more JSHEALTH Vitamins — Sleep + Calm ($60). This helps with boosting my energy during the day and makes me fall asleep easier at night. We are heading to a wedding tomorrow (on a Thursday!), so I stop in at a newsagent to purchase a wedding card ($7.99) as part of our wedding gift to the couple. $67.99
12:30pm — I’m back home and I throw together a salad consisting of rocket, cucumber, avocado, hummus and falafel. I was so excited to be able to buy rocket from Woolies again after weeks of no lettuce! I eat this one-handed while breastfeeding bubs, before putting her to bed for a nap.
1:30pm — Hubby gets home (he started at 6:30am!). It’s great to have him home so early, especially because he can help out with R. while she's young. The morning activities must have tired her out because she ends up sleeping for over two hours. She never naps this long!
3:30pm — R. wakes up. I give her a feed and bath her to wash off all the mess from earlier. Then, hubby, bubs and I all head out for a walk around our local neighbourhood.
Advertisement
5:00pm — We get back from our family walk and I’m still feeling energetic. So I keep the running shoes on and do a quick 2km run. When I get back, I stretch and shower while D. makes dinner for us.
6:00pm— I feed R. and put her to bed before joining hubby in front of the TV to catch up on Masterchef and eat dinner. Dinner is a taco casserole containing quinoa, chickpeas, corn, and tomato with Mexican spices and guacamole. It’s the first time we’ve tried this recipe — I found it on my ‘Healthy Mummy’ app.
8:00pm — I prepare overnight oats for my breakfast tomorrow, made with oats, chia seeds, peanut butter and oat milk.
9:00pm — I wind down before bed and take the baby monitor with me so I can hear R. when she wakes up. My legs are very sore after my run. I've been dealing with chronic leg pain for years, and it's gotten even worse since giving birth. I've seen a physio who was puzzled by my symptoms and prescribed some exercises, but they didn't work. I've since seen a rheumatologist who thinks it could be inflammation in my body. He's ordered me to get an MRI on my lower back, pelvis and thighs, as well as a detailed blood screening test. I'll see him again this week to confirm my diagnosis based on all these tests and scans.
Daily Total: $89.49
Day 2
4:00am — R. wakes for a feed. I feed her, change her nappy and put her back to bed.
Advertisement
8:45am — I wake to R. cooing on the baby monitor. I get her up and quickly take out my overnight oats, topping them with a sliced banana and maple syrup. Then it's time to feed bubs, play with her using some activities suggested by the Baby Sparks app, change her, and put her down for a nap.
10:00am — While she sleeps, I get a load of washing done. I also video call my new mum-friend over WhatsApp. She’s really sweet and checks in with me regularly. I recently joined a mum’s group through a program run by my local community health centre. This has been so important to me as motherhood has been overwhelming and, at times, isolating. It's hard as none of my close girlfriends have babies of their own.
I've been dealing with postnatal anxiety, which was caused by a number of factors — my mum’s diagnosis, my chronic leg pain, and becoming a mum without having much family support nearby. I love being a mum and adore my daughter, but it has been hard. The hardest thing for me is knowing that this tiny little human depends on me for everything! As I’m exclusively breastfeeding, this has meant that, at times, I feel tied to her and the house. There were periods when my anxiety was so bad that I wasn't sleeping. I eventually went and saw my GP, and they put me on anti-depressants and a mental health plan. This medication has helped level me emotionally and I am feeling so much better. My sleep still isn’t perfect, but it has improved. Chatting to my new mum friends about my anxiety has been amazing, as many of them have been dealing with similar worries and concerns.
Advertisement
12:00pm — The wedding starts at 3pm today, so I shower and start getting ready. Bubs is coming with us, but I'm not sure how she's going to go with lots of people and noise. Fingers crossed she holds it all together.
2:15pm — Hubby and I arrive at the venue. We put $100 in the wedding card for the couple’s wishing well, so $50 each. R. is quite unsettled, but manages to sleep through the ceremony (phew!). But it's not long before she has a meltdown. All the noise and strange surroundings must be getting to her, plus it's the late afternoon (aka, the "witching hour"). Because the bride is a work friend of D.'s, I take one for the team and take bubs home while hubby stays to enjoy the reception. $50
5:30pm — I get home, feed bubs, change her into her pyjamas, and put her to bed. I order a vegetarian supreme pizza from Crust for dinner. $21
10:00pm — I hop into bed.
11:45pm — Hubby gets home from the wedding a tad intoxicated. My dog barks when he gets in and wakes up the baby, so I have to give her a quick dream feed and settle her back to bed.
Daily Total: $71
Day 3
4:00am — The usual. R. wakes for a feed. I change her and put her back to bed.
9:00am — Wake up and feed R. Afterwards, we go for a walk in the pram with my dog around the neighbourhood. These walks are so important for my mental health, plus they're great exercise.
Advertisement
11:00am — Once I'm back from my walk, I get ready to meet my work team for a quick lunch catchup.
12:00pm — I arrive at my office to meet the team. We were originally thinking of eating at the park across from the office, but it's super windy and the ground is all wet from the rain we've had recently. We decide to eat in one of our large meeting rooms instead. I meet my colleague out the front and she lets me into the office. It’s great catching up with everyone and hearing all the work gossip. They also love it when I show off bubs! My team leader is shouting everyone lunch, so I ask for hot chips. They're from a Lebanese restaurant near our office and are the best chips ever.
2:00pm — I'm heading down to mum's place for a night, so when I arrive home, I start packing my bags. I stop in at Woolies to pick up some groceries so I can make us dinner tonight: vegan fajitas. I buy wraps, fajita seasoning, tofu, salsa, capsicum, onion, avocado and baby spinach. $33
3:30pm — l start driving to mum's place and get there within an hour. Mum grabs bubs from the car seat while I bring in my bags. We have some nibbles and chat about what we've been up to throughout the week. Mum has had a few medical appointments following her final round of chemotherapy, and she’s keen to hear how my leg pain has been. We are very close and speak on the phone almost every day. We've definitely gotten even closer since I became a mum myself. I remember calling her one day after a hard night with R. I'd only managed two hours of sleep. She listened and gave me some great advice, telling me to start expressing milk so D. can bottle feed overnight while I rest, and start prioritising self-care! She also showed D. and I how to bath her when we brought her home from the hospital as the midwives were too busy. I'm so grateful for her.
Advertisement
I set up bubs' travel cot in the spare room, feed her, get her settled, and pop her to sleep. Once she's down for the night, I have a glass of wine and cook dinner.
8:00pm — We sit down and eat at the table before moving into the lounge to watch some TV before bed.
Daily Total: $33
Day 4
4:30am — I can hear bubs stirring which wakes me up. I give her a feed to calm her down. My leg is still sore, so I'm restless. After R's feed, I put her back to bed and get some more zzz's.
7:45am — R. is officially awake so I feed her in bed with me, then have a bit of a play with her. I get up and make myself a large black coffee and chat with Mum, making some plans for the day together.
9:00am — Mum puts her famous banana and walnut brekky muffins in the oven for us to eat for breakfast. She also whips up a plate of fruit, including strawberries, blueberries, kiwi fruit, and orange. We enjoy brekky in the sun together. My phone bill ($44.99) is debited automatically from my account (covered in my monthly expenses).
10:30am — We get ready and go for a walk around the headland to a cafe. On the way, we run into a couple of family friends and stop for a chat. R. is showing off and looking very cute in her pram.
11:30am — We arrive at the cafe and I order a soy mocha. Mum gets an oat cappuccino and we share potato scallops. She pays — thanks, mum!
Advertisement
2:00pm — There's a Linen House outlet store around the corner, so we quickly pop in. I buy a new quilt cover set for the second bedroom. It's marked down from $319 to $50 — such a bargain! I also buy a discounted cot protector ($30) as we plan to transition bubs from her bassinet to her cot very soon. We load the goodies into the storage under the pram and walk back to mum's place. $80
3:30pm — I feed R., pack up all our stuff and drive home. She is an angel and sleeps the whole way!
5:00pm — R. and I arrive home. We catch up with hubby and play with the dog. I’ve missed D. and want to hear all about how his Saturday was. He tells me about his quirky coworker and some of their crazy antics. I get so much enjoyment from these stories as I love a bit of entertaining gossip, especially now that I'm not working in an office. Every time D. is home from work, I get to hear the next chapter of the saga. I show off my new purchases from hanging out with mum and he approves! He's such an amazing dad and we're a great team together. I've relied on him so much for not just parenting support, but also emotional support, especially when it comes to my postnatal anxiety. We share household duties as evenly as possible, but I definitely take the lead when it comes to raising R. I wash her clothes and cloth nappies and book her vaccinations and doctor's appointments. But D. is very hands-on and helps as much as he can while he's home. Tonight, he gets R. ready for bed while I unpack and take a shower.
Advertisement
6:30pm — We decide to be cheeky and order Crust Pizza for dinner — another vegetarian supreme ($28). We relax with a glass of wine and watch Ozark on Netflix. We recently started watching it after many recommendations from friends and we’re really loving it! After a few episodes, we head to bed. $28
Daily Total: $152.99
Day 5
12:30am — Bubs wakes for a feed. Is this the dreaded four-month sleep regression all my mum-friends talk about?
4:30am — Bubs wakes for another feed. I'm feeling exhausted after being woken every few hours. Since becoming a mum, I have gotten used to functioning on very little sleep — it’s amazing what your body adapts to! I suffered from insomnia during my pregnancy, and I'm starting to think that it was just my body training me up for life with a newborn.
8:00am — I'm woken again. This time, it's by the dog dry retching and throwing up. Fun. I quickly grab the dog and move her onto the tiles so she doesn't throw up on the carpet. Much less cleaning! Hubby brings bubs to bed and the three of us play and cuddle. I get up to feed her, sip a long black coffee, and eat two bliss balls in front of the TV.
10:15am — I head out to get an MRI on my thighs. The MRI costs $359 but $309 is covered by Medicare, so I'm only out of pocket $50. The radiologist gives me the prints from the MRI but doesn't tell me any results. I'll have to wait until I see the rheumatologist tomorrow for the full verdict. $50
Advertisement
11:30am — After the MRI, I pop into a nearby shopping centre to get dad a present for his birthday. I find a nice pair of Peter Alexander pyjama bottoms and a card. $97
12:30pm — I arrive home, feed bubs and have leftover pizza for lunch. Then we all head out for our family walk.
3:00pm — I sit down and sort some bills. I BPAY the gas bill — it's $149.62, split between D. and I (so $74.81, covered in my monthly expenses). I also transfer money from my savings account to pay off some of my outstanding credit card debt — $440, to be exact (also covered in my monthly expenses).
4:30pm — I’m feeling very tired after all of R.'s wake-ups, so hubby runs me a bath and lights a candle so I can enjoy some alone time. Gosh, he is such a thoughtful man.
6:00pm — Final feed and play before I pop R. to bed. Hubby and I get dinner ready — a defrosted leftover chickpea curry from a week ago. We also cook some fresh rice. We watch more Ozark before D. heads to bed early as he has an early start tomorrow. He works outdoors as a bush regenerator, which is very physical work. While this work doesn't pay very well, it has been a blessing as it means he gets home by early afternoon so he's around to help with R. and we can all spend time together as a new little family. It’s also handy as I can schedule my medical appointments for the afternoon and leave R. at home with her dad.
Advertisement
8:30pm — I do some stretches and head to bed to read.
11:30pm — Bubs wakes for another feed. I don't know if this is regression, teething, or a growth spurt. Maybe it's a combination of all three.
Daily Total: $147
Day 6
4:00am — R. wakes again. Getting up twice in the night is killing me. It reminds me of her newborn stage, which was really hard as she wouldn't ever sleep longer than two hours at a time.
8:15am — I wake up, grab brekky (bliss balls, banana and a long black coffee) and put R. in her swing while I eat. Then we feed, play, do tummy time and read a book. She's back in bed by 9:30am.
9:30am — I have a bit of a runny nose and a sore throat, so I do a RAT. It’s negative — I think I'm just run down from exhaustion.
10:30am — Bubs wakes up, so I take her and the dog for a 30-minute walk. When we return, I feed her and prepare both of us for her swimming lessons.
12:00pm — We arrive at the local swimming centre for our swim class. This centre offers free classes for four to six-month-old babies, which is fantastic. They play fun songs and make actions in the pool that aim to get babies comfortable in the water. Once we're finished, I quickly dress her, put her in the car seat, and drive home where she heads straight to bed for a long overdue nap.
1:00pm — I have lunch — a leftover taco casserole from a few nights ago. I add fresh avocado on top. I prep our food menu for the week and write a shopping list so D. can go grocery shopping this afternoon. I like to plan our meals for the week so we can buy everything in one go and not have to worry about what's for dinner when we're both tired. We don’t like to cook every night, so we cook enough for two nights in one sitting and eat the leftovers the next night. This week, we're having roast vegetable salad with lentils, pepitas and green tahini sauce; vermicelli noodle salad with sesame tofu; and vegan parmigiana. Lunches are simple — I usually have avocado toast with tomato, and D. has nuts, fruit, and peanut butter sandwiches.
1:40pm — Bubs wakes up, so I feed her, give her a bath, and try to give her expressed milk from her new sippy cup. She kind of gets it, but I can tell she's a bit confused and wondering where the boobies are. Meanwhile, D. is home from work, so he heads out grocery shopping. It comes to $162, and I transfer him half. $81
3:00pm — I get in a quick Pilates workout at home. I follow ‘Pregnancy and Postpartum TV’ on YouTube. The insructor posts great workout videos for pregnant and postnatal ladies — I found her videos really helpful towards the end of my pregnancy.
4:00pm — I head to my rheumatologist appointment. I finally have a diagnosis. It's official: I have inflammatory arthritis of the hip and the pain in my legs is referred pain. There are a few treatment options available, so I opt for the one that won't affect my breastfeeding — two cortisone injections in my hip joints. I'll need to visit the rheumatologist again in three months to see if it's worked. I pay for the consultation ($198), and I get $68 back from Medicare. Ouch. These medical appointments are starting to add up! Once I'm downstairs, I make an appointment to get my injections. I can only do one in each sitting, so I make sure that they'll start with my left hip as that's the sorest. This injection will be in a few days' time — hopefully, it's bulk billed. $130
5:00pm — I head home and fill up the car with petrol on the way ($94, split with hubby). When I get home, I chat with D. and tell him about my diagnosis and treatment plan. Then I give mum a call to fill her in. I have a quick shower while D. gets dinner ready. Tonight, it's lentil bolognese. I have mine with zoodles (zucchini noodles) and hubby has his with pasta. $47
9.30pm — I head to bed.
10:45pm — Bubs wakes for a feed. Ugh. Her wake-ups are getting earlier and earlier — it's definitely a sleep regression. But maybe she’s also sick.
Daily Total: $258
Day 7
2:00am — I’ve been tossing and turning since putting bubs back to bed after her last feed. I decide to read for a bit. I can also feel that I am developing a cold. I had a bit of a sore throat yesterday and it’s feeling worse now.
3:15am — Bubs wakes up. I'm already awake and reading, so I quickly grab her and bring her into bed for a feed and a cuddle. Once she’s fed, changed and back in her bassinet, I try to get some sleep.
8:15am — My cold has gotten worse, so I do another RAT, which is negative. I feed bubs, play and sing with her, and change her clothes, putting her down for a nap. Today is dad's birthday. I was planning on meeting him in a town halfway between the both of us, but I'm feeling so lousy, so I cancel. I feel terrible, but I don't want to pass this cold onto him. I just can't muster the strength to leave the house.
10:00am — I have a psychology appointment online with someone from Karitane. I self-referred myself to Karitane after dealing with some hectic post-natal anxiety over the last few months. This is my second online chat. The psychologist is lovely and gives me some great advice, but they mostly just listen and validate my feelings and struggles of being a new mum. Amazingly, this service is covered by Medicare. Today, we chat about the toll of my health issues and how I feel about my new diagnosis. I tell her that even though I’m not stoked about having this problem, I am happy that I now have answers and that the pain wasn't in my head.
11:30am — Bubs wakes and I feed her. I’m still feeling rough, but I think some sunshine will help, so I take bubs and the dog for a walk. The vitamin D seems to help put me in a better mood. When I get home, I see that D. is back. I make a toasted vegan cheese sandwich for lunch — some comfort food is needed. The sandwich is so tasty, so I make a second one.
2:00pm — Bubs refused to nap on our walk, so I feed her and finally put her down. She only sleeps for 30 minutes. If only she knew how sick I was and how badly I need a nice long sleep. I sit down and have a cup of tea with two Digestive biscuits.
3:30pm — I head out for a walk with hubby, the dog and bubs in the pram. Then I feed her, clean our bath, and run myself a bubble bath to soak in.
6:00pm — I feed bubs as I'm lying down on the lounge as I don’t have the strength to sit up. I'm feeling so rough. I ask hubby to get her ready for bed. Once she's down, I get dinner sorted — leftover lentil bolognese with zoodles and pasta... again. I add in half an avo and a handful of baby spinach for some extra greenery and nutrients.
7:00pm — We sit down to eat dinner and catch up on some Masterchef. After, I do some stretching and foam rolling, then dream feed bubs before heading to bed.
Daily Total: $0
If you or anyone you know is experiencing depression or anxiety, please contact Lifeline (131 114) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636). Support is available 24/7.
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behaviour.
For many of us, money can be a major source of stress. But it doesn't have to be. Become more confident with our beginner's guide to managing your money.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it here.
