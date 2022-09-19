Rent: $2,000, shared evenly between me and my husband, D. D. and I live in a three-bedroom home in South West Sydney with our five-month-old daughter and four-year-old dachshund. We are fortunate that our landlord has not increased our weekly rent since moving in almost five years ago.

Car Loan: $121.67, split 50/50 with my husband. The car is an ex-demo model and was basically brand new when we purchased it. We paid $15,000 upfront for the car and took out a $14,000 loan over three years to cover the rest.

Credit Card: We have $303 remaining on the credit card to pay off. Both my husband and I are paying small increments each week to cover this remaining debt.

Phone Bill: $44.99

YouTube Music Premium: $11.99

Stan: $14

Binge: $10

Hayu: $6.99

Pet Insurance: $75. This is money well spent as we have had a few close calls with vet bills as my dachshund likes to eat anything she can get her paws on... including chocolate cake and rat poison!

Hospital Insurance: $82.90

Extras Health Insurance: $40.26, split with my husband.

Car Insurance: $108.34, split with my husband.

Utilities: Water is approximately $25 a month, electricity is approximately $85 a month and gas is approximately $50 a month. All bills are shared evenly between me and hubby.

Internet: $69.99, shared with hubby.

Groceries: $150 to $200 a week, shared with hubby.

Savings Contributions: When I was working full-time, I had a direct transfer set up where $250/week would be paid into my high-interest savings account. Now that I’m on maternity leave, all I can afford to transfer each week is $50. It’s important that I transfer at least $200 a month to this savings account so that I receive the bonus interest.