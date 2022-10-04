12:30pm — That was a fail. I’ve had endless IT problems all morning and have barely gotten any work done. Break for lunch as I’m hangry. I have three soft-boiled eggs on an English muffin with some avo and ham. I also have an apple because I skipped breakfast. My housemate, M., picks up a parcel for me from the post office. It’s my RE/DONE jeans. I try them on and like them, but decide to return them because if I’m going to spend almost $300 on jeans, they better be the gosh darn best jeans I’ve ever tried on. I’m okay with returning these because I found a pair of Ziggy Denim jeans that I love. They also happen to be much cheaper. I resolve to return the RE/DONE jeans tomorrow and buy the Ziggy jeans today. I hop online and click the buy button ($130 because I have a $20 off code). $130