$1,100. Between six of us, we pay $6,000/month. The housing situation during winter seasons is unlike anything else. We live in a cute little three-bedroom house where everyone shares a room. This would usually be pretty unusual for a group of 20-something-year-olds. Luckily, we all met last season and became friends, so we were able to find a private rental together rather than going through staff accommodation.: $1,000. This is solely my pay from the ski resort, which is nice. Once I'm back in Melbourne, I'll be living off a single-job income again, so this will be reduced.: $90. This is a cool feature from Up Bank where you put away a varying amount into a locked savings account each week until you reach $1,000. I usually put about $90 away into this account.: $240: $450: $285: $150: $150. This includes contraception , my phone bill, a Spotify subscription, iCloud storage, etc.: $100$150: I try to make a contribution of at least $1,500 towards my various savings accounts and investments each month. Sometimes it’s more, depending on how much I spend.