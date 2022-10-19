I finally became financially independent when I split from my then-partner at 23. I left that relationship with over $25,000 worth of credit card debt and loans. My partner lived off credit cards, and because I was younger than him, I followed his lead. As soon as I turned 18, I got my first credit card and things snowballed from there. When we broke up a few years later, I got my first professional job and focused on paying off all my debt. I haven't had a credit card or a loan since, although I did have an Afterpay addiction. Once I realised that I have no willpower when it comes to buy now pay later and the damage I was doing to my credit score and my finances, I cancelled my Afterpay account. I don't have a financial safety net. I'm currently estranged from my family so if things got dire, I would go to friends for help.