I live with my partner and pay him $300 per week for the house he owns. It's a three-bedroom apartment and has amazing views of the beach. I'm very lucky. My boyfriend has great taste and we furnished the place together. I pay him a very low amount in rent but this is supposed to offset the tax benefits I lose from not living in the apartment I own (the six-year capital gains tax rule). In the future, this might not matter if and when we combine finances $3,200. I purchased my place in 2021 and had intended to live in it, but it's now an investment property as my partner and I have moved in together. It's currently the worst investment I have ever made as the numbers don't stack up, but at the time, it was somewhere I was supposed to live. I have no other loans and I've never taken out any form of loan for anything. I've always been lucky to be able to save before purchasing things and never felt the urge to get a loan for a super expensive car.$100All split evenly with my boyfriend and approximately $280 for my share.$400