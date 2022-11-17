Mortgage: We have paid off our house. We live in a house with great views of Canberra, along with our three-year-old daughter and my husband's mum who looks after her while we work. We have mortgages on two investment properties that are mostly offset by the rent repayments.

Utilities (Rates, Water, Electricity, Gas): $825

Streaming (Netflix, Spotify, Disney+): $20.50. We share these accounts with multiple family members and distribute the costs. I’m currently on a free 14-day Binge trial so my husband can watch House of the Dragon, but I’ll cancel it before I’m charged.

Amazon Prime: $5

Google One Drive: $2

Internet: $59.95

Phone: $12.50

Petrol: $200. Unfortunately, our car guzzles premium fuel.

Health Insurance: $143

Home Insurance: $183

Swimming Lessons: $95

Playschool (x1 day/week): $200

Savings and Expenses: I’ve set up my bank account to automatically transfer $1,200 every month to our joint account. Since my husband earns more, he covers a larger portion of our expenses. The rest of my pay goes into savings (around $4,300 per month).