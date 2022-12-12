7:30am — I wake up naturally and randomly check my phone for messages. I am meant to audition for another Pilates studio today, but unfortunately, the head trainer is suffering from burnout and a sore throat so we decide to reschedule. I was meant to wake up at 8:30am, but after laying in bed for a little bit, I decide to seize the Monday and go and do a camgirl live stream. Mondays are my busiest days. On my live stream, I talk to people that jump on, hoping they request me for a private or 1-1 exclusive show — the main way I make my money. Mondays are usually when my regulars are on, so it's busy!