3:00pm — I take a little break and check my personal emails. My car insurance renewal notice is there — $1,293, which is $200 more than last year. Oof. That hurts. I just got my car serviced a few weeks ago, which was $430 (also $130 more than expected). I also paid for my roadside assistance last week ($280, since I’m paranoid about breaking down far away from home). So I’m going to wait a bit before paying for the insurance. I’ve got about a month before the due date. I could pay month by month, but that’s a few hundred dollars more expensive in the long run. As a consolation, I cut up strawberries and passionfruit to have with some yoghurt. I’m so glad that berries are getting cheaper again. I love fresh fruit!