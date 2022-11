Public Servant/Editor/ WriterPublic Service/ Publishing/ Creative28Regional VictoriaRoughly $75,000. My public service job is around $80,000 annually (pro rata for three days a week) and my editing job is around $60,000 annually (pro rata for two and a half days a week). I also have another casual editing role which gives me around $1,500 to $2,000 a year, plus freelance writing income (also a few thousand depending on my availability to write) as well as an artistic practice. I’m hoping to reduce my public service hours slightly as I’m working so much more than I’m used to, and am struggling to find time for art, chores and fun.$9,000 (Around $5,000 in savings, $33,000 in super and a car that's probably worth $1,000 or so. My partner and I are in the process of moving in together, so we don't yet have shared finances yet.)$30,000 in HECS debt$2,500. I get one paycheque of $1,600 and another of $900. I get these on alternating weeks, which conveniently means that I’ve got money coming in each week. The $1,600 paycheque is due for a salary advancement starting later this month, which I’m grateful for.She/Her