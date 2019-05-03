Like Abbi and Ilana before them, the BFFs of Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie are just trying to figure out how to live like real-ass adults. The only difference is, Tuca and Bertie are a couple of birds, not broads. The animated series created by Bojack Horseman artist Lisa Hanawalt is a surrealist anthropomorphic comedy that gets at the good, the bad, and the sometimes disgusting parts of female friendship at 30. Seriously, those sex bugs are a real sight for sore eyes.
Of course, there’s nothing gross about the voice cast of Tuca & Bertie, which is led by two of our favorite comedians, Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. Overall, the coming-of-age sitcom for adults, which delves into sobriety, cohabitation, and #MeToo, is filled with funny women (and men) whose voices should sound kind of familiar to anyone who likes to Netflix and chill. For those voices that are just at the tip of your tongue, well, that’s where we come in to help. This is a handy-dandy list of some of the notable actors and actresses who voice Tuca & Bertie characters. Pro tip: When all else fails, just assume the new character in a given scene is Nicole Byer, who you will quickly discover is able to play anything and anyone in Bird Town. Seriously, anything.
Tiffany Haddish Is The Voice Of Tuca & Ali Wong Is The Voice Of Bertie
Tuca, an eccentric toucan who likes wearing short-shorts and will do anything for her best friend Bertie, like come up with the perfect theme songs. She really does have a knack for that. Haddish has been busy the last few years, not only doing stand-up but starring in comedies like Night School, The Last O.G., and Girls Trip, which according to creator Lisa Hanawalt got Haddish this part.
Bertie, an anxious songbird with a knack for baking, who’s moving in with her boyfriend for the first time. This means she has to say goodbye to living with her bestie Tuca, which brings up a whole lot of feels. Fun fact: her full name is Roberta Songthrush. It’s likely you’ve seen Wong's other Netflix work, comedy specials called Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. Next, she’ll star in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Baby alongside Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park.
Hi, proud to be the voice of this thicc stoner plant @tucaandbertie pic.twitter.com/BJ0a92rtza— Shamir (@ShamirBailey) April 30, 2019
