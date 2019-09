Of course, there’s nothing gross about the voice cast of Tuca & Bertie which is led by two of our favorite comedians, Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. Overall, the coming-of-age sitcom for adults, which delves into sobriety, cohabitation, and #MeToo, is filled with funny women (and men) whose voices should sound kind of familiar to anyone who likes to Netflix and chill. For those voices that are just at the tip of your tongue, well, that’s where we come in to help. This is a handy-dandy list of some of the notable actors and actresses who voice Tuca & Bertie characters . Pro tip: When all else fails, just assume the new character in a given scene is Nicole Byer, who you will quickly discover is able to play anything and anyone in Bird Town. Seriously, anything.