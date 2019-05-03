Tuca & Bertie's Voice Cast Is Also Just A List Of All Your Favorite People

Like Abbi and Ilana before them, the BFFs of Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie are just trying to figure out how to live like real-ass adults. The only difference is, Tuca and Bertie are a couple of birds, not broads. The animated series created by Bojack Horseman artist Lisa Hanawalt is a surrealist anthropomorphic comedy that gets at the good, the bad, and the sometimes disgusting parts of female friendship at 30. Seriously, those sex bugs are a real sight for sore eyes.
Of course, there’s nothing gross about the voice cast of Tuca & Bertie, which is led by two of our favorite comedians, Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. Overall, the coming-of-age sitcom for adults, which delves into sobriety, cohabitation, and #MeToo, is filled with funny women (and men) whose voices should sound kind of familiar to anyone who likes to Netflix and chill. For those voices that are just at the tip of your tongue, well, that’s where we come in to help. This is a handy-dandy list of some of the notable actors and actresses who voice Tuca & Bertie characters. Pro tip: When all else fails, just assume the new character in a given scene is Nicole Byer, who you will quickly discover is able to play anything and anyone in Bird Town. Seriously, anything.
Tiffany Haddish Is The Voice Of Tuca & Ali Wong Is The Voice Of Bertie



Tuca, an eccentric toucan who likes wearing short-shorts and will do anything for her best friend Bertie, like come up with the perfect theme songs. She really does have a knack for that. Haddish has been busy the last few years, not only doing stand-up but starring in comedies like Night School, The Last O.G., and Girls Trip, which according to creator Lisa Hanawalt got Haddish this part.

Bertie, an anxious songbird with a knack for baking, who’s moving in with her boyfriend for the first time. This means she has to say goodbye to living with her bestie Tuca, which brings up a whole lot of feels. Fun fact: her full name is Roberta Songthrush. It’s likely you’ve seen Wong's other Netflix work, comedy specials called Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. Next, she’ll star in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Baby alongside Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park.
Steven Yeun Is The Voice Of Bertie's Boyfriend Speckles



Speckles, Bertie’s very chirpy live-in architect boyfriend (check out that “I Actually Like Mondays” mug of his) who is a tender-shinned wearer of sensible pants who keeps his grandma’s ashes in a sugar bowl. He also really likes the idea of free buttin’ it now that they live alone. You do you, Speckle. Best known for playing Glenn (R.I.P.) in The Walking Dead, Yeun has gone on to appear in Sorry To Bother You, Netflix’s Okja, and the new Twilight Zone. You can and should also see him in the Korean thriller Burning, now streaming on Netflix.

Nicole Byer Is The Voice Of The Pelican Real Estate Agent, Speckles' Gamby, & A Million Other Characters



A Tuca & Bertie MVP, Byer plays more than a few characters including Connie, your friendly “Reali-Tease” online assistant; Evelyn, the pelican real estate agent; and Speckles' dead gamby in cake-form. The Nailed It host is gearing up for the third season of the food competition for those who aren’t exactly Mary Berry.

Reggie Watts Is The Voice Of Pastry Pete



Pastry Pete, the penguin owner of the patisserie that Bertie totally has a crush on. Oh, he’s also the creator of the “crunt,” which is a cruller-bunt cake pastry, and now the even better “crünt” which is a croissant and bunt cake mashup. He also still listens to ska and is way too touchy feely with his employees. The improvisational musician/actor is the bandleader on The Late Late Show With James Corden and the IFC series Comedy Bang! Bang!

Richard E. Grant Is The Voice Of Bertie's Boss Holland



Holland, Bertie’s boss at Condé Nest who is prim and proper and pretty good at keeping up morale at his office. Grant’s long filmography includes Spiceworld and last year’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. You might have also seen him on Twitter freaking out about meeting Barbra Streisand and just being delightful in general.

Awkwafina Is The Voice Of Bertie's Left Boob



Bertie’s fed-up left boob falls off after she’s sexually harassed by her co-worker Dirk, and is voiced by the Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star. Soon, fans will be able to see Awkwafina in her own Comedy Central series about growing up in Queens.

Michelle Dockery Is The Voice Of Lady Netherfield



Lady Netherfield, the star of the Nests of Netherfield, Bertie’s favorite show, which is a bird-centric version of Downton Abbey, which starred Dockery, of course. More recently, Dockery has starred in Netflix’s Godless, Angie Tribeca, and as the very un-Lady Mary like Letty Raines in Good Behavior.

Laverne Cox Plays Ebony Black From The Center For Sex Bug Control



Ebony Black of CSBC spends a lot of her time berating her daughter for failing out of business school. Cox is a Netflix veteran and activist whose series Orange Is The New Black returns for its final season later this year.

Tessa Thompson Is The Voice Of Sophie, Ebony Black's Daughter



Ebony Black’s daughter is also her partner at the CSBC since she flunked out of business school. Meanwhile Thompson is an actor you've seen, oh I don't know, maybe riding a pegasus in Avengers: Endgame? She’s also starred in Creed, Sorry To Bother You, and the indie Little Woods.

Jane Lynch Is The Voice Of Coach Meredith



Bertie prefers to call her Coach Maple. This tough bird was her swim coach at Jelly Lakes summer camp and it turns out, a reckless motorcycle driver. According to Tuca, though, she can get it. Lynch is well-known for playing cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on Glee. She’s also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Best In Show, and is the host of Hollywood Game Night.

Isabella Rossellini Is The Voice Of Pat, Coach Maples' Wife



Pat, Coach Maples owl wife who likes to make delicate egg crafts, throws out inspiring gems like: “Broken things can become beautiful with a little patience.” So wise this owl is. In real life, the model/actress best known for David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, has also appeared in Joy and Incredibles 2.

Taraji P. Henson Is The Voice Of Tuca's Sister Terry



Tuca’s older sister takes care of everything including Aunt Tallulah. Henson wears a lot of leopard print on Empire, reading men’s minds in What Men Want, and helping NASA get to space in Hidden Figures.

Kate Berlant Is The Voice Of The Women Taking Up Space Lady



The chic lizard lady runs the WTUS meetings that encourages Bertie to stand up for herself. In real life, the comedian co-wrote and co-starred with John Early in the Vimeo original series 555. She’s also popped up in Search Party, Sorry To Bother You, and Duck Butter.

Jenifer Lewis Is The Voice Of Bertie's Aunt Tallulah



Auntie Tallulah, Bertie’s rich aunt, made her money in the plumage industry and is not a fan of leggings, but really likes insulting her niece. Lewis currently stars on black-ish, but has appeared in Poetic Justice, Sister Act, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She’s also the one who rocked Nike at last year’s Emmys.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Tig Notaro Is The Voice Of Tuca's Flamingo Doctor



Dr. Sherman, the flamingo doctor that examines Tuca, isn’t so good with the bedside manner. Notaro is a legendary comedian whose deeply personal documentary Tig gained rave reviews when it debuted on Netflix in 2015.

Adam Conover Is The Voice Of Big_Hairy_Stallion69 (Aka Joel)



Big_Hairy_Stallion69 is a guy on the virtual sex line Reali-Tease, but his real name is Joel and he’s the kind of guy who will drive seven hours to check on his VR sex partner. Speckle prefers to call him Big_Hairy_Stallion69 though. The actor is the Adam of Adam Ruins Everything (and creator Lisa Hanawalt’s long-time partner). He’s also done voices for Bojack Horseman including A Ryan Seacrest Type.

Amber Ruffin Is The Voice Of Dakota With A Y



Dakota with a “y” that is silent and invisible is a country canary that moved to the big city with a lot of suitcases full of socks, who finds a mentor in Bertie. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ruffin writes and stars in segments like “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” and "Amber Says What."

John Early Is The Voice Of Bertie's Co-Worker Dirk



Dirk, Bertie’s co-worker at Condé Nest who’s a real cock – literally, he’s a rooster. Early stars in Search Party, At Home With Amy Sedaris, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp and Ten Years Later. Not to mention, he’s the star of CupcakKe’s video for “Squidward Nose.”

Shamir Bailey Is The Voice Of Draca The Plant Lady



Draca, the plant lady who lives next door to Tuca and has more turtles than one could ever need. She’s also a world-famous dermatologist who will help you achieve clear skin and enlightenment. Shamir has released five albums since 2015, including his latest, Be the Yee, Here Comes the Haw. He’s also appeared in Netflix’s Dear White People.
