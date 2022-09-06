In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colorblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-fall period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Advertisement
Which brings us to today, as Zara announces their new collaboration with Rodriguez himself, the Cuban-American designer who has pioneered minimalist fashion over his 30-year career. The collection, which drops in 10 countries on September 8, will consist of 25 pieces — both clothes and accessories — reproduced from the designer’s archive. “This has been an amazing experience for me,” Rodriguez said of the process. “It was great to go through the archive and revisit things that we loved.”
From bandeau bralettes and A-line skirts to a white slip dress reminiscent of the aforementioned wedding gown, we’ve picked out some of our favourite pieces from the sure-to-sell-out collection.
Wool bustier, $119
Simple yet sophisticated, a perfect example of why less is always more. Pair it with a black midi skirt or wide-leg pants for the quintessential '90s model vibe.
Perkins sweater, $129
The only thing better than layering in fall? A top that has the layers already built in for you.
Draped bustier dress, $239
A bustier dress is exactly type of look you'd expect from a '90s archival collection. We're now predicting strapless looks all season long.
Crepe dress, $239
This crepe dress truly reflects Rodriguez's strength in fabrics and structure.
Red dress, $239
A chic red dress? A definite showstopper.
Slip dress, $279
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy fans, this one's for you.
Satin top, $129
You'll wear this timeless piece for years. Like, decades.
Ankle boots, $249
Can't believe we're seeing these booties come back — and we're here for it. Pair them with a mini skirt or wide-leg jeans for an effortless appeal.
Advertisement
Ribbed fabric polo shirt, $129
This polo tee will be a major player in your wardrobe.
Clutch, $229
No thoughts, just sophisticated vibes.
The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection arrives in select Zara stores and online from Thursday, September 8.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.