Which brings us to today, as Zara announces their new collaboration with Rodriguez himself, the Cuban-American designer who has pioneered minimalist fashion over his 30-year career. The collection, which drops in 10 countries on September 8, will consist of 25 pieces — both clothes and accessories — reproduced from the designer’s archive. “This has been an amazing experience for me,” Rodriguez said of the process. “It was great to go through the archive and revisit things that we loved.”