Our Fave Pieces From The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara Archive Collection

In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colour-blocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-autumn period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits, to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Which brings us to today, as Zara announces their new collaboration with Rodriguez himself, the Cuban-American designer who has pioneered minimalist fashion over his 30-year career. The collection, which drops in 10 countries including the UK on 8 September, will consist of 25 pieces – both clothes and accessories – reproduced from the designer’s archive. “This has been an amazing experience for me,” Rodriguez said of the process. “It was great to go through the archive and revisit things that we loved.”
From bandeau bralettes and A-line skirts to a white slip dress reminiscent of the aforementioned wedding gown, we’ve picked out some of our favourite pieces from the sure-to-sell-out collection.
Wool bustier, £79.99
Simple yet sophisticated – a perfect example of why less is always more. Pair it with a black midi skirt or wide-leg trousers for the quintessential '90s model vibe.
Perkins jumper, £89.99
The only thing better than layering in autumn? A top that has the layers already built in for you.
Draped bustier dress, £159
A bustier dress is exactly type of look you'd expect from a '90s archival collection. We're now predicting strapless looks all season long.
Crepe dress, £159
This crepe dress truly reflects Rodriguez's strength in fabrics and structure.
Red dress, £159
A chic red dress? It's a definite showstopper.
Slip dress, £179
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy fans, this one's for you.
Satin top, £89.99
You'll wear this timeless piece for years. Like, decades.
Ankle boots, £159
Can't believe we're seeing these booties come back – and we're here for it. Pair them with a mini skirt or wide-leg jeans for an effortless appeal.
Ribbed fabric polo shirt, £89.99
This polo tee will be a major player in your wardrobe.
Clutch, £149.99
No thoughts, just sophisticated vibes.
The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection arrives in select Zara stores and online from Thursday 8 September.