The Waistcoat Is The Y2K Trend You’re Sleeping On

Whether you were jamming out to "Sk8er Boi" or "Girlfriend", the ubiquitous hits of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne probably left an unmistakable mark on your early 2000s — either thanks to the aforementioned earworms or the former MTV fixture’s alternative-leaning stylistic sensibilities. I know I'm not alone in remembering how the singer would style more masculine pieces like neckties, singlets, and cargo pants seamlessly on a regular basis.