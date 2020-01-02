Name a more iconic winter duo than Lenny Kravitz and his giant scarf. (We’ll wait.) The memorable photo of the singer strolling down a city street wearing a colossal scarf exudes excess, and the memes it inspired will live on forever. Oversized sweaters are exaggerated, low-key dramatic, and most of all, comfortable to the core. And since winter is here to stay for a while, we took a page from Lenny’s book and went on the hunt for some big-time, rockstar knits in silhouettes that envelope the body.
The comfort of a roomy sweater is undeniable. Whether it’s hand-knit by your grandma or the product of some hasty weekend retail therapy, everyone should consider hunkering down in a wearable tent of snuggly softness. Plus, nothing looks better when you’re curled up by a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa (not that we’re actually suggesting any pre-orchestrated “in the moment” Instagram captures for your upcoming ski trip). So, let's get down to the knitty-gritty and check out 31 of the most comfy, meme-worthy oversized sweaters for your next cold-weather outing.
