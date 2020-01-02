The comfort of a roomy sweater is undeniable. Whether it’s hand-knit by your grandma or the product of some hasty weekend retail therapy, everyone should consider hunkering down in a wearable tent of snuggly softness. Plus, nothing looks better when you’re curled up by a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa (not that we’re actually suggesting any pre-orchestrated “in the moment” Instagram captures for your upcoming ski trip). So, let's get down to the knitty-gritty and check out 31 of the most comfy, meme-worthy oversized sweaters for your next cold-weather outing.