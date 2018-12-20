Some rules were made to be broken, and we're more than happy to disobey the unwritten, “thou shalt not wear white after Labor Day,” commandment. As one of the oldest styling tropes in the figurative fashion book, this idea is not only dated, but it's also downright illogical. Because, really, what's a winter wonderland without a fresh palette of white?
All-white outfits feel like forward and elevated statement-makers outside of the summer season — and nothing says power-look like matching your crisp-clean style to the cold-barren climate. Ahead we're showcasing 20 of our favorite colorless pieces, from chic coats to cozy knits and trousers, that will inspire you to go full snow angel with your winter wardrobes. And if anyone throws ancient fashion shade your way for stepping out in head-to-toe white? Just own your inner ice queen and cue up, ‘Thank U, Next.”
