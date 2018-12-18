The Going-Out Clothes We'll Actually Wear Out This Winter

It takes a certain amount of styling finesse to master the "going-out" look during winter. And oftentimes it's just easier to cancel plans and stay wrapped up in a Snugge — instead of that skimpy dress with the strappy shoes. But in an effort to avoid being branded the flaky friend during this event-packed (and freezing) season, we crafted an outfit guide for fast-and-easy consultation in inclement weather.
Ahead are 19 festive items to incorporate into your going-out-during-winter ensembles starting tonight. You won’t find the hypothermia-inducing go-tos you wore in the summer — or the lightweight knits that got you through fall. But what these winter essentials lack in lightness they more than make up for in stylish warmth. Whether you’re planning for an upcoming NYE celebration or prepping for casual drinks with your crew, the options ahead have you comfortably covered (sans Snugge).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.