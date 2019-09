21 Gorgeous Jumpsuits For When You're Over Dresses

When your brain is swirling with a mile-long to-do list (welcome to the holiday season), trying to muster up a presentable outfit to tackle the day is probably the last thing you want to figure out. That's why we often rely on those one-and-done essentials you can throw on, add shoes, and be done with. Yes, a statement dress fits the bill, but a festive jumpsuit dials up a look even more thanks to their inherently fashion-forward nature and ability to be dressed up or down.