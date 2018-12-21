These Cozy-Luxe PJs Can Take You From Couch To Bar

Nights out fall under the dreaded-task section of our holiday to-do lists. At the end of all that sale shopping and gift wrapping, our tired butts deserve a spot on the couch instead of some rented space on a hard bar stool. To avoid feeling completely lame when we inevitably cancel on a cold evening ahead, we've got plans to do our nights-in big with one killer combo: a binge-worthy Netflix queue and an extra-luxe pair of PJs.
With the pajama trend still going strong as we head into 2019, it's easier than ever to upgrade our old sweats and ratty shirt look to new levels of stylish-cozy — a.k.a. sleepwear that doubles as a chic bar outfit for when we're feeling rested to socialize again. Ahead we've lined up 21 pairs of these elevated jammies that make staying in feel like a premium treat, from silk sets to soft cotton and classic flannels. All that's left on our to-do lists now is deciding whether to wear the full set strictly in-house or sport the separates out with a jeans-booties or statement sweater-sneakers pairing.
