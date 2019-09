These Cozy-Luxe PJs Can Take You From Couch To Bar

With the pajama trend still going strong as we head into 2019, it's easier than ever to upgrade our old sweats and ratty shirt look to new levels of stylish-cozy — a.k.a. sleepwear that doubles as a chic bar outfit for when we're feeling rested to socialize again. Ahead we've lined up 21 pairs of these elevated jammies that make staying in feel like a premium treat, from silk sets to soft cotton and classic flannels. All that's left on our to-do lists now is deciding whether to wear the full set strictly in-house or sport the separates out with a jeans-booties or statement sweater-sneakers pairing.