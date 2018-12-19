It's official: The time for carefully preplanned gifts has run out and we're now going into a nail-biter game of holiday overtime. But if you're currently in a present-less predicament, don't throw in the towel just yet, because there's still a last-minute shopping play. Several online retailers are offering extended sales and shipping deals with holiday delivery guarantees.
Amazon, Sur La Table, Le Creuset, Anthropologie, Target, and more are ready to stand in as a gift-procrastinator's Hail Mary, offering discounts on premium kitchen buys like standing mixers, coffee machines, entertaining essentials, dutch ovens, stainless steel knife sets, and more. These zero-hour offers are only available for a limited time and many of the delivery guarantees end today. So, with under 48 hours left on the clock, it's time to scroll on and shop for a last-minute Christmas victory.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.