Hello, November, it's me the Holidays. Halloween marked the end to spooky fall and the start to the festive af season ahead...Beginning as the clock struck midnight and a slew of sparkly new goods hit stores everywhere. Today, we've got our eyes on Target's exclusive home brand's, Hearth & Hand, 2018 holiday launch.
The fan-favorite line, a collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines' stylish lifestyle brand Magnolia, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with this new seasonal release — and the now shoppable home pieces are hot on our holiday wish-lists. Target describes the festive offerings as an assortment of, "affordable gifting options for everyone on your list, an expanded selection of faux greenery and entertaining essentials that will complete any type of holiday gathering."
Ahead we're outlining our must-have picks from the collection — covering every holiday angle from rustic-chic home accents to unique entertaining essentials, festive hardware solutions, and even a few things for furry friends. Scroll on to shop the sparkly new goods that Joanna herself hopes inspires us all to, "gather with loved ones and enjoy what this season has to offer,” in the buzzy days ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.