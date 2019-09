Just when we thought Target couldn't get us any more amped up for summer to end , the store hit us with a new home line that looks like autumn incarnate. The fall collection, named Hearth & Hand , was born out of the company's collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines' home brand, Magnolia. The lifestyle duo describes the most recent iteration of this Target exclusive as filled with pieces that "reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends." That translates to a curated spread of over 50 new goods with a handmade feel and bursts of seasonal color for accenting everywhere from the bathroom to bedroom and kitchen.