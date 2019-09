Anthropologie Is Already Celebrating Christmas With Its New Holiday Décor Drop

Even though fall has yet to officially start and pumpkin spice hasn't even fully hit store shelves , Anthropologie is coming in hot with a Christmas collection drop. The company, known for offering an eclectic mix of apparel and home goods with polished retro flair, just debuted an entirely new and extensive line of whimsical holiday décor. As out of season as this launch may seem, after one glimpse of a sparkly avocado ornament, we aren't exactly mad about it.