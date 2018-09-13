Anthropologie Is Already Celebrating Christmas With Its New Holiday Décor Drop

Even though fall has yet to officially start and pumpkin spice hasn't even fully hit store shelves, Anthropologie is coming in hot with a Christmas collection drop. The company, known for offering an eclectic mix of apparel and home goods with polished retro flair, just debuted an entirely new and extensive line of whimsical holiday décor. As out of season as this launch may seem, after one glimpse of a sparkly avocado ornament, we aren't exactly mad about it.
The festive lineup covers nearly 200 new styles of luminous ornaments, soft garlands, colorful wreaths, tasseled tree skirts, and plush stockings in playful colors and thematic categories. Ahead we've selected the top 20 finds that you can buy to get way ahead of the holiday game. Because even if it's too early to hang a stocking or place a tree skirt, we can still decorate our apartments with glowing glass baguettes, gilded flowers, and vibrant knit butterflies.
