Late last month, one desperate Redditor took to the /r/TraderJoes subreddit to see if they could get some intel on when "the full fall/pumpkin lineup" would be in stores. A commenter who claimed to work at an East Coast TJ's responded saying, "Last year things trickled in at the very end of August through September. Also, since there are so many pumpkin items, they all don't just come in at once." The commenter also noted that beer is often one of the first things to show up and the TJ's Oktoberfest and other pumpkin beers had already become available at their location. The info about the pumpkin products not all coming out at once supports our inference from the YouTube video that more seasonal offerings are still on their way to stores.