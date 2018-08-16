All 16 Limited Edition Items In Target's 2018 Fall Food Lineup

Even though it doesn't feel like it outside, fall is well on its way. While you might still be sweating it out summer-style for a few more weeks, Dunkin' Donuts is gearing up to launch their fall menu items, Starbucks has been hinting at the eminent return of the PSL, and now Target is also jumping on the autumnal bandwagon. Today, the retail chain announced the launch of its 2018 fall foods lineup, and each product features seasonal flavors from pumpkin and maple to cinnamon and pecan.
Included in Target's fall food collection are limited edition baking mixes, beverages, and sweet snacks. Nearly all of the fall foods this year are brand new, with exception of three returning favorites. All but two of the products will be available at Target locations nationwide starting September 2. The others will hit store shelves in October. Since September 2 is just a little over two weeks away, fall lovers will be able to begin celebrating the season imminently, warm weather be damned.
Take a look ahead to see all 16 limited edition products that will be exclusively available at Target this fall. Autumn will be landing in your kitchen (and stomach) earlier than you thought.