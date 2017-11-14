Oh, Target. How do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Amazing designer collaborations, affordable and adorable home buys, deals and steals on great makeup. But one of the retailer's best kept secrets is its amazing grocery section.
Seriously, if you're skipping that department on your way to the shampoo aisle, you're missing out. There are snacks that you'll always want to keep stocked at your desk, a surprising range of inexpensive organic options, and even exclusive Ben and Jerry's flavors! Ahead, find the food buys we were shocked, but ecstatic to see we could get at Target.