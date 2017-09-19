Trader Joe's Just Brought Back A Major Fall Favorite

Today, Trader Joe's posted a photo of a pumpkin product on its official Instagram page for the first time this year. And it's one of our festive favorites: Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli. Though some may complain that pumpkin spice products seem to be released earlier and earlier every year, there are still a few stores and restaurants that will make us wait until it is actually fall (or, at least until fall is a few days away). TJ's is one of those spots.
In the descriptive caption accompanying the photo of the dark orange pasta pockets beautifully arranged in two bowls, Trader Joe's wrote, "The durum-wheat flour wrapper is firm & chewy — a fitting gateway to the smooth filling made from real #pumpkin roasted with honey, brown sugar, and molasses." The caption also explains that the pumpkin filling is blended with a mix of ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Last but not least, the pumpkin dumplings are finished with a blend of spices including nutmeg and cinnamon, making them an even better fit for fall.
Trader Joe's introduced Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli to its store shelves back in 2014, and, according to the grocery chain's website, the product has "returned each year in celebration of our very own tradition, Pumpkin Season." In other words, with just three left until the official start of fall, pumpkin season is finally upon us.
A Trader Joe's fan accounts on Instagram – yes, those exist — confirmed our suspicion that the Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli post does indeed mean we can start celebrating pumpkin season. Trader Joe's List posted a photo today of a shopping cart full of pumpkin-flavored items from the store, including pumpkin bagels, Pumpkin O's, and Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Even those of us who bemoan the rushed end to summer should be able to find a pumpkin spice product that they'll enjoy, especially at Trader Joe's prices.
