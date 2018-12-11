8 Easy Holiday Gifts You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

It's that time of year when your gift-giving list and your holiday party grocery shopping list seem to be growing in tandem. Luckily, Trader Joe's is here to help out with your holiday shopping crunch. Many of its food and beverage offerings can also work as practical, thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. And you can pick them up at your local store while you're grabbing your groceries for the week, making TJ's a one-stop shop.
We've rounded up some of the best holiday gifts on the racks at Trader Joe's. For the foodies on your list, check out Trader Joe's maple syrup, aged in bourbon barrels. For your favorite boozehounds, there are champagne-infused gummies, because of course there are. And we've even scoped out gifts for kids and pets, just so everyone is covered. Don't forget your reusable tote bag and get shopping!