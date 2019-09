When you can't figure out how the hell to wrap friends, family members, or SOs up into one thoughtful box with a ribbon on top, there's a service out there to do it for you. These companies all offer a unique range of pre-curated goods that can be subscribed to, for either one-offs or recurring periods, and delivered directly to your (or a giftee's) doorstep. Unsure of what the hell to buy your picky brother? There's a specialty man-scaping box to handle that. How about your dog-obsessed BFF? A themed box brimming with pet products has that covered.