Over the years, we've come to learn that one is either born to holiday gift...Or not. And for those of us who were skipped by the gifting gene, this season represents a time of idealess turmoil instead of festive shopping sprees. But this year, we won't be throwing in the towel when our creativity banks hit empty. Because this year, the effortless solution of the subscription box has hit an all-time high in creativity and quality.
When you can't figure out how the hell to wrap friends, family members, or SOs up into one thoughtful box with a ribbon on top, there's a service out there to do it for you. These companies all offer a unique range of pre-curated goods that can be subscribed to, for either one-offs or recurring periods, and delivered directly to your (or a giftee's) doorstep. Unsure of what the hell to buy your picky brother? There's a specialty man-scaping box to handle that. How about your dog-obsessed BFF? A themed box brimming with pet products has that covered.
