I Had Passive Suicidal Ideation. Here’s What Everyone Should Know

Ziba Redif
Photographed by Brooke DiDonato.
Life has hardly been easy lately. COVID-19 has catapulted even the mentally healthiest among us into fear or anxiety, and some warn that a global mental health crisis is looming. I consider it a gift, then, that it’s been a long time since I thought about not wanting to live.
Passive suicidal ideation — thinking about, but not planning, one’s own death — became a familiar coping mechanism between my late teens, and it persisted into my late twenties. I’ve never actively wanted to die. Most days, I enjoyed my life. I was invested in my plans and looked forward to the future. But every now and then, when things were particularly difficult, I wanted to close my eyes and disappear. Thinking about no longer existing was like an emotional reflex, something I sometimes defaulted to when faced with internal pain.
I’m not alone, yet this subject is infrequently talked about. In an attempt to turn up the volume on this highly stigmatized and misunderstood issue on World Suicide Prevention Day, I spoke with experts and delved into my own experience with passive suicidal ideation.

What is passive suicidal ideation?

Passivesuicidal ideation is characterized by thinking about dying or a desire tobe dead, without actively making a specific plan to carry out those thoughts. Theissue is not formally tracked, so we know very little about the true magnitudeof passive suicidal ideation, but: “From clinical experience, I would say thatit’s far more common than people think it is,” says DanReidenberg, PsyD, a psychologist and the executive director of the SuicideAwareness Voices of Education.

“A combination of factors usually underlies passivesuicidal ideation”, according to JamesOverholser, PhD, a suicide researcher and professor of psychology at CaseWestern Reserve University. “These include severe or persistentdepression, feelings of loneliness or rejection, and hopeless expectationsfor the future.”

Passive ideation manifested in my life as a blunted ache that rippled in and out of focus, usually accompanying periods of undiagnosed depression. Thinking about no longer existing served as a way to field overwhelming emotions — a temporary coping strategy that morphed into a patterned response to pain. When things felt viscerally bad, I imagined relief in going to sleep and never waking up again. But I never truly wanted to die.
Do passively suicidal thoughts require treatment?

The short answer is yes. Like most psychological phenomena, passive ideation can occur on a spectrum, ranging from indifference towards being alive to questioning one’s existence to a gnawing feeling that life isn’t worth living. The wish to die doesn't inexorably mean you’re going to end your life. But there is evidence that even fleeting and seemingly innocuous thoughts can be a risk factor for suicidal behavior.
A lack of therapeutic intervention, therefore, can be risky, Reidenberg says. People who endure the persistent hum of passive ideation may believe that they’re able to manage the problem on their own, that they’ll never really act on it, or that it will eventually go away. But these thoughts can evolve into something life-threatening.
“Clinical anecdotes suggest that passive suicidal thoughts can turn into active plans,” Overholser says. “If a person has spent time thinking about their own death and then a distressing event happens, they may begin to feel they have no choice but to end their own life.”

Accepting the severity of my thoughts and understandingtheir potential as a starting point for suicidal behavior was a catalyst for meto pay attention and startthinking about getting help. Which leads me to my next point:

What keeps people with passive suicidalideation from seeking help?

People might be unsure about how to describe theirthoughts. They may downplay their severity, or worry about the stigma theiradmission could face.

In my own experience, the idea that I wasn’t in any immediate physical danger caused me to remain silent for a long time. I thought what I was going through was, essentially, “just a feeling”. Sharing it and potentially triggering alarm bells somehow seemed irresponsible. I doubted whether I had any right to speak out.
This is not uncommon. When researchers from the Universityof Michigan asked 165 college students who were at elevated risk for suicidewhat kept them from seeking treatment, 66%pointed to a perception that they didn’t need it  — that their problems weren’t “serious enoughto warrant professional help,” the study authors wrote. But there doesn’t haveto be a hierarchy whereby only thoughts of a specific content are deservingof support. Suicidal ideation in any form shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Other systemic barriersto getting treatment exist too. These include lack of insurance, lack offunding to pay for services, and poorquality of services, including a dearth of options that feel safe, which isan especially bigproblem in the Black community. Therapy can feel like a privilege that’sinaccessible to many. Even in the UK, where I’m based and where free healthcareis available through the NHS, patients often find themselves facing agonizinglylong wait times.

“We need to do a better job of recognizing the warningsigns of suicide and passive ideation is included in that,” Reidenberg says.“Anyone who expresses such thoughts needs to be heard by others and to reachout for help.” Individuals who are passively ideating suicide are often lost inthe cracks, and by overlooking them, clinicians might be missing out on achance for early prevention.

A silver lining to the current pandemic is that it has ledto an uptick in telemedicine mental health services. Therapeutic services suchas Talkspace andpeer support chat platforms like Supportiv maybe an option for people who can’t access or afford traditional therapy and haveno one talk to about how they’re feeling. If you’re considering using an onlinecompany, though, do your research and ask questions to ensure that your privacyis protected and that practices are conducted ethically.

How can I help loved ones with passive suicidal ideation?

“Many family members and friends are reluctant to discusssuicide risk openly with a troubled friend,” acknowledges Overholser.“These thoughts and feelings can become ‘bottled up.’ It can be helpful toallow the distressed person to talk, as it gives them an opportunity to hearhow concerning these ideas seem, to themselves and to others.”

Studies have shown that asking someone if they’re thinkingabout harming themselves doesn’t “putthe idea into their head” or goad them into action — but it might provide amuch-needed release valve.

Personally, candid conversations about my mental health,while riddled with vulnerability, have been empowering. Acknowledging andnaming my distressing thoughts in the presence of another person for the firsttime was deeply cathartic. Shorn of their secrecy, they no longer felt soonerous. And the more I shared, the more I realized I wasn’t not alone in thechaos.

Before reaching out to a friend about suicidal thoughts,make sure you’re in a mentally healthy place yourself. "It is difficult tohelp others if you are in significant distress. Make sure you are engaging inself-care strategies," NedaGould, PhD, a clinical psychologist and director of theMindfulness Program at Johns Hopkins, told Refinery29 in a previousinterview.

It’s also important to use constructive language when speaking with someone who has passive suicidal ideation. And while you’re not responsible for “saving” or “fixing” your friend, you can point them in the direction of helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Trevor Lifeline, and encourage them to seek therapy. Loved ones can also call the NSPL themselves for support and resources.
Sparking a dialogue on passive ideation whether in reallife or online can help us build bridges and forge a sense ofinterconnectedness, which are powerful antidotes to this estranging experience.Now more than ever, it’s important for us to find and create safe communitiesand forums where we feel witnessed and heard, validated and believed.

How can I manage passively suicidal thoughts?

Seeking therapy is a crucial step. Passively suicidal thoughts should be discussed openly with a professional to ensure they’re not trivialized or normalized, but processed in a way that’s conducive to wellbeing, Reidenberg says. Talk therapy can serve as a place of refuge. A space to breathe and get some perspective, and to sort through our most challenging and confusing experiences.

A therapist may also suggest making lifestyle changes. Somepeople may find medication, such as antidepressants, helpful as well.Everyone’s treatment path will look different; the first step is simply askingfor help.

The good news is that with therapeutic support, people can learn how to cope with chronic thoughts of suicide, explains Reidenberg, and for some, these thoughts can also go away entirely. With a solid support network, strong coping skills, and a commitment to therapeutic relationships, individuals can make changes in their attitudes and gradually move towards more balanced and hopeful views of life.

Passive suicidal ideation wasn’t jettisoned out of my lifeovernight. Through a combination of therapy, honesty, connection, and lifestylechanges, the intensity and frequency of these thoughts lessened over time, asthey receded into the background.

CognitiveBehavioral Therapy (CBT) was a vehicle to challenge my beliefs and personalnarratives, and re-learn healthier ways to reflect on my pain, while hypnosisand meditation continue to help me moderate my emotions. I developed thecapacity to compartmentalize and step back from my thoughts before gettingmired in them.

Sometimes I consider that the process might not be over. I’m a strong proponent of full recovery, yet there’s something relieving and nurturing about giving yourself space to heal without expectations. Perhaps, passive suicidal ideation, like depression, can resurface in times of crisis — in which case it’s essential to develop strategies for managing these thoughts in the future.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.

