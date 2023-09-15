Get Your Hands On Uniqlo’s Newest Collaboration While You Can

We all know Uniqlo for its sleek and simple clothing and accessories. Japanese casual wear is always fashionable but nearly never trendy (which is not a diss, by the way — all the cool kids wear Uniqlo and its many collabs). The classic pieces are the building blocks of a high-quality, long-lasting wardrobe. And that’s even more true for the brand’s LifeWear collection, a range of elevated everyday essentials, which is soon to get refreshed through a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.
If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Clare previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress. To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.
Clare is now helming Uniqlo : C, a new womenswear collection within Uniqlo LifeWear. It's full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritize comfort and functionality. “I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity, and detailed perfection, so to be able [to] work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” Clare said in a statement.
If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Clare previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress. To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.
Clare is now helming Uniqlo : C, a new womenswear collection within Uniqlo LifeWear. It's full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritize comfort and functionality. “I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity, and detailed perfection, so to be able [to] work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” Clare said in a statement.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Uniqlo : C launches today, September 15 globally both in-store and online, and we anticipate that the pieces are going to sell out quickly. So if you've drooled over Uniqlo's other LifeWear collaborations with the likes of JW Anderson and Mame Kurogouchi, we think you'll love Clare's collection, which you can shop now below.
What's in the Uniqlo : C collection?
The Fall/Winter 2023 collection features 35 items across separates, outerwear, bags, accessories, and shoes — all ranging between $40 and $150. From reimagined trench coats, oversized knit sweaters, and workwear dresses to quilted bomber jackets, retro bell bottoms, and pleated maxi skirts, Uniqlo : C is the capsule wardrobe of our dreams.
Each piece comes in a range of neutrals with the occasional pops of yellow, blue, or orange and floral printed options. The versatile collection also holds some business-core loafers and an oversized version of the brand's round mini shoulder bag, which we're personally very excited about.
Each piece comes in a range of neutrals with the occasional pops of yellow, blue, or orange and floral printed options. The versatile collection also holds some business-core loafers and an oversized version of the brand's round mini shoulder bag, which we're personally very excited about.
Uniqlo : C Outerwear
As the weather starts to get chillier and chillier, you'll need a coat that'll keep you warm and cozy. And we're obsessed with the Uniqlo : C outerwear options. Check out longer styles like the cotton twill trench coats or lightweight padded overcoats in different prints and solids. Or go for a shorter jacket in either thick, brushed wool or puffy, premium down for chic layering.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Uniqlo : C Tops & Pants
This collection is full of drool-worthy knits and blouses perfect for the office, everyday errands, and fall festivities. From brushed turtlenecks to cableknit crewnecks and more, there's plenty of cozy pieces to get you ready for sweater weather. There's also a few button-down cardigans and blouses that bring "elevated" to a whole new level. And while this collection isn't particularly pant-forward, we're obsessed with the wide-leg corduroy styles.
Uniqlo : C Dresses & Skirts
The fluid silhouettes in this collection are most predominantly seen through the dresses and skirts. Whether a chunky knit, slinky cotton blend, or a sheer chiffon, each fabric has a flow and drape to them that produce effortlessly ethereal looks. If you're in the mood for a not-so-basic maxi skirt or an ultra-soft mini skirt, Uniqlo : C has that for you too.
Uniqlo : C Accessories
Clare took an already iconic round shoulder bag and upgraded it by making it larger and using. a shiny leather, which gives a more sophisticated look to an everyday accessory. The collection also has some chunky footwear that perfectly juxtapose the softer clothing pieces. From loafers to combat boots to knee-high boots, your whole fall and winter shoe collection is covered here. Plus, your look wouldn't be complete without a winter hat, so check out what's available, including an unexpected wool cap.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
More Uniqlo LifeWear
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.