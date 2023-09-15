ADVERTISEMENT
Get Your Hands On Uniqlo’s Newest Collaboration While You Can

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated September 15, 2023, 1:55 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo.
We all know Uniqlo for its sleek and simple clothing and accessories. Japanese casual wear is always fashionable but nearly never trendy (which is not a diss, by the way — all the cool kids wear Uniqlo and its many collabs). The classic pieces are the building blocks of a high-quality, long-lasting wardrobe. And that’s even more true for the brand’s LifeWear collection, a range of elevated everyday essentials, which is soon to get refreshed through a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.

If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Clare previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress. To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.

Clare is now helming Uniqlo : C, a new womenswear collection within Uniqlo LifeWear. It's full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritize comfort and functionality. “I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity, and detailed perfection, so to be able [to] work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” Clare said in a statement.
Uniqlo : C launches today, September 15 globally both in-store and online, and we anticipate that the pieces are going to sell out quickly. So if you've drooled over Uniqlo's other LifeWear collaborations with the likes of JW Anderson and Mame Kurogouchi, we think you'll love Clare's collection, which you can shop now below.
What's in the Uniqlo : C collection?

Photo: Courtesy of UNIQLO.
The Fall/Winter 2023 collection features 35 items across separates, outerwear, bags, accessories, and shoes — all ranging between $40 and $150. From reimagined trench coats, oversized knit sweaters, and workwear dresses to quilted bomber jackets, retro bell bottoms, and pleated maxi skirts, Uniqlo : C is the capsule wardrobe of our dreams.

Each piece comes in a range of neutrals with the occasional pops of yellow, blue, or orange and floral printed options. The versatile collection also holds some business-core loafers and an oversized version of the brand's round mini shoulder bag, which we're personally very excited about.

Uniqlo : C Outerwear

Uniqlo : C
Trench Coat
$129.90
Uniqlo
As the weather starts to get chillier and chillier, you'll need a coat that'll keep you warm and cozy. And we're obsessed with the Uniqlo : C outerwear options. Check out longer styles like the cotton twill trench coats or lightweight padded overcoats in different prints and solids. Or go for a shorter jacket in either thick, brushed wool or puffy, premium down for chic layering.
Uniqlo : C
Oversized Jacket
$99.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Pufftech Oversized Coat (warm Padded)
$149.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Light Down Jacket
$99.90
Uniqlo

Uniqlo : C Tops & Pants

Uniqlo : C
Cashmere Crew Neck Long-sleeve Short Cardigan
$129.90
Uniqlo
This collection is full of drool-worthy knits and blouses perfect for the office, everyday errands, and fall festivities. From brushed turtlenecks to cableknit crewnecks and more, there's plenty of cozy pieces to get you ready for sweater weather. There's also a few button-down cardigans and blouses that bring "elevated" to a whole new level. And while this collection isn't particularly pant-forward, we're obsessed with the wide-leg corduroy styles.
Uniqlo : C
Premium Lambswool Half-zip Long-sleeve Swe...
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Corduroy Wide Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Volume Long-sleeve Blouse
$49.90
Uniqlo

Uniqlo : C Dresses & Skirts

Uniqlo : C
Pleated Color Block Skirt
$59.90
Uniqlo
The fluid silhouettes in this collection are most predominantly seen through the dresses and skirts. Whether a chunky knit, slinky cotton blend, or a sheer chiffon, each fabric has a flow and drape to them that produce effortlessly ethereal looks. If you're in the mood for a not-so-basic maxi skirt or an ultra-soft mini skirt, Uniqlo : C has that for you too.
Uniqlo : C
Boat Neck Long-sleeve Knit Dress
$69.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Premium Lambswool Mini Skirt
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Wrap Long-sleeve Dress
$69.90
Uniqlo

Uniqlo : C Accessories

Uniqlo : C
Faux Leather Round Shoulder Bag
$39.90
Uniqlo
Clare took an already iconic round shoulder bag and upgraded it by making it larger and using. a shiny leather, which gives a more sophisticated look to an everyday accessory. The collection also has some chunky footwear that perfectly juxtapose the softer clothing pieces. From loafers to combat boots to knee-high boots, your whole fall and winter shoe collection is covered here. Plus, your look wouldn't be complete without a winter hat, so check out what's available, including an unexpected wool cap.
Uniqlo : C
Comfeel Touch Loafer
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Faux Shearling Adjustable Hat
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Comfeel Touch Long Boots
$79.90
Uniqlo

More Uniqlo LifeWear

Uniqlo
Utility Parka
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Polo Cardigan
$49.90
Uniqlo
Shop all UNIQLO : C
