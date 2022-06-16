The 7 Biggest Swimwear Trends, According To A Trend Forecaster

Between a consistent flow of poolside rosé and beachside vacation pictures at the cornerstone of every IG scroll, it’s hard to not keep swimwear trends top-of-mind —and top-of-shopping list— during the summer season. And while it’s certainly a fun category to indulge in for the all too limited warm-weather months, it can often be an overwhelming one at that: Stressfully sifting through the seemingly endless options on the market for a bathing suit that feels as fashionably forward as comfortable and practical isn’t exactly how you want to kick off your vacation.
Lucky for me, as a trend forecaster whose job involves “predicting” trends (and sorting through the sea of options) years in advance, I have a head-start on navigating the waters of swimwear; but, this time around, I had another edge that sharpened my shopping skills for the season. I spent the last two months living and working remotely by the beach in Central America.
From the dynamic coasts of Costa Rica to the laidback energy in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, I observed an array of women from all over the world styling their swimwear. Whether they were ultra-cool surfer girls who aimed for utility with a stylish twist, professional sunbathers soaking up the sun in the tiniest of swim styles with a drink in hand (that’s where you can find me), or fashion insiders finding creative ways to integrate a suit with their everyday looks while strolling the town, watching these trends put into action was the ultimate learning opportunity for narrowing down the best of the best options within the swimwear assortments on the market.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up the top 2022 swimwear trends that feel of-the-moment, comfortable, and have longevity to make them worth your buy –– and will be a winning option for wherever in the world you’re catching rays this summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.