Purple was once the colorway with the most meager stock selection at any given retailer. But this season’s runways have swiftly changed that. Shades of red , green, and purple were most prominent in the spring collections, but we’re seeing a street-style pick-up in lavender and lilac statement pieces as we approach the warmer months. Spotted at Coach in the form of crochet, Kate Spade New York in head-to-toe sequins, and 3.1 Phillip Lim via chiffon slips, this trending hue is easy on the eyes and can be associated with the quintessential freshness that comes with spring. Whether you play to that theme with florals or invest in a bag to provide a color pop is entirely up to you.