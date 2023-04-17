What Our Editors Are Buying From Shopbop’s 4-Day Spring Sale

If you're finally feeling spring, now is the best time to shop all the seasonal sales. Looking to snag some wedding guest dresses? Upgrade your jewelry collection? Or shop early for Mother’s Day? Trendy designer retailer Shopbop has you covered — and it's making spring shopping even sweeter with its Style Event sale.
Shopbop is treating shoppers to discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, and more during its spring sale, starting today through Thursday, April 20. The more you spend, the more you save: Get 15% off when you spend $200, 20% off when you spend $500, and 25% off when you spend $800. Just enter the code STYLE at checkout.
Shopping across a stellar range of spring and summer pieces from well-known brands like Zimmerman and up-and-coming labels like Alemais, you’ll find vacation staples, such as breezy dresses, swimsuit sets, platform sandals, chic sunglasses, and much more. And we on the Shopping team are a little obsessed with a lot of the Shopbop sale selections. So if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, check out Shopbop’s Style Event and our top picks before the sale ends on April 20.
Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"My $200+ Style Event order is dedicated to the glorious, fashion-forward outfit that is this pink pantsuit. I can’t get the discount by just buying one piece, so it’s only natural that I add the chic oversized blazer AND the stunning pants to my cart. Perhaps it’ll be my birthday outfit or maybe I’ll flaunt it at some work event — regardless, I can’t wait to feel and look amazing in this rosy gem."
"Like I said before, it’d be a crime to score the blazer without the pants to match."
Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I’m not ashamed to admit that I love — and I mean love — a novelty bag. This piece from Staud gives serious 'grandma on vacation in the ’60s' vibes and I’m not mad at it in the slightest. Paired with a jumpsuit and some espadrilles? *chef’s kiss*"
"Weddings and tennis matches aside, I pretty much wear black every single day, regardless of the season. I’m obsessed with the cut of this adorable summer dress from Cinq à Sept, which has a not-too-close-to-the-body fit and oversized sleeves, perfect for staying cool (and looking chic) when summer starts to heat up."
"Everybody has those days where they want to look like they just got back from a Kentucky Derby party. When I’m feeling that itch this summer, I plan to put on these adorable floral earrings from Shashi, which are the perfect pop of color for anyone who tends to favor a more demure color palette."
Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I’ve been really into all of the crochet pieces I’ve been seeing from this year’s spring and summer collections. The lacy knits are very beach chic. I’ve also realized that I love most of L*Space’s breezy and relaxed-fit pieces available at Shopbop. I’m excited to stock up on a few pieces while they’re on serious sale."
"I’ve been a fan of Le Specs’ sunglasses for a while. These signature oval frames available in several colors remind me of the '90s and are super-flattering. In addition to these being my personal top pick, the tortoiseshell option is also a top Shopbop editor’s pick."
"I think I found the perfect little white dress in this Wayf halter dress. I love the simple silhouette and dainty rosette, which is actually trending right now. I think this dress would be perfect for any cocktail party or vacation dinner. And once I gain my summer tan, the white will really pop."
Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I adore subtle, delicate hairpins. This cute butterfly pin is perfect for weddings, date nights, and elevated dinners when you want an eye-catching touch to your ensemble. The gold-tone metal, Swarovski crystals, and pearls make it look like an heirloom piece."
"I understand the hassle of overalls when using the bathroom, but I'm too obsessed with the relaxed fit that I don't care. I wear my overall shorts during the summer, and this longer pair is perfect for breezier spring days. You can style it with a T-shirt when the weather is warm and then sweaters for this coming fall."
Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"Wedding season is coming up, and this frilly chiffon dress is perfect for attending a spring wedding. I love how weightless the dress looks, thanks to the diagonal tiers and billowy sleeves. The romantic floral print is giving garden wedding glamour, too."
"Catañer is a legacy brand famous for its high-quality espadrilles, which are the essential summer shoe in my book. These navy lace-up ones will look so cute with my swimsuit coverups and sundresses. The jute wedge heel has a gentle slope and is much more comfortable to walk around."
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"Spring is one of my favorite seasons because I get to wear fun, flirty and feminine dresses. This dress is perfect for this spring (for me!) with a classic silhouette and cute little cutouts that make for a little spice. The color is also to die for, it’s bright and joyful, the epitome of spring!"
"Thank god for the athleisure trend! If possible, I will wear sneakers to any and all events because why not prioritize my comfort AND be stylish. These minimalist A.P.C. sneakers are perfect. With the gray accents, they will go with any and all outfits this spring."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Larroudé is absolutely slaying the shoe game lately, and these spring-ready platform sandals are definitely on my wish list this season — especially if I can cop them at a discount. (Also, I didn’t NOT pick these because my dog is named Miso.) The whimsical daisy embroidery is healing to my soul, and the denim fabric is giving me Y2K vibes in the best way possible."
"More daisies! Jennifer Meyer pieces are beautifully made, and I’m building my collection slowly but surely. These dainty studs scream spring, and are so, so luxurious. They feel like an instant keepsake, and I love the hint of sparkle with the diamond center."
