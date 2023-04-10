This Athleisure Brand Is Offering 30% Off Tennis Sets, Plus-Size Pieces, & More

As it gets warmer outside, it’s a call to move our bodies while enjoying the great outdoors (in style, of course). The warm weather also signals the start of many spring sales, so it’s the perfect time to stock up on activewear, including matching workout sets, supportive sports bras, and solo lounge pieces.
If you’re wondering which spring sales we’re talking about, one on our radar is from luxury and celebrity-approved athleisure brand Alala, which is currently celebrating its Friends Are Family Sale. And since we’re all friends of the minimalist activewear brand, Alala is treating us to 30% off all of its styles sitewide through April 22, including already on-sale pieces, with the code BUDDIES at checkout.
There’s a wide range of new arrivals on-site, including straight-size and plus-size workout separates in a variety of colorways. Alala is also showcasing its Very Peri collection of perfect periwinkle pieces as well as its Tennis edit, which may convince non-players to pick up a racket (and a pastel mesh skirt). Don’t forget to check out the sale page, where already discounted pieces are further reduced with an extra 30% off.
Read on to look through our favorite activewear and loungewear pieces that Alala has to offer, including best-selling products that you’re sure to fall in love with too. So go forth, get those workout leggings while they're on sale, and start moving.
New Arrival Matching Sets On Sale
Shop a boatload of discounted new styles in a range of oceanic hues (and many more colors available on-site). Pair these separates with their matching counterparts for elevated monochromatic looks. Whether you're looking for a sports bra to work out in or a sweatshirt to lounge in, Alala has trendy yet timeless pieces to pick from.
New Arrival Separates On Sale
Alala's new styles span tops, bottoms, and outerwear, including a lightweight quilted jacket perfect for the transitioning weather. There's a mix of pieces that you'll be happy to cuddle up in at home or take out on the streets for some seriously stylish activities.
Plus-Size Activewear On Sale
Alala has inclusive sizing, with many of its pieces being available in the 1X through 3X size range. From sports bras to workout leggings to tennis dresses, you'll be sure to find the perfect pieces for your next HIIT workout or speed walk.
Tennis Gear On Sale
If you don't already play tennis, you'll want to once you get any of the pieces from Alala's preppy-sporty tennis collection. There are plenty of fitted tops to choose from along with streamline skorts and other mesh-accented pieces to get you match-ready.
Already Discounted Pieces On Sale
We love a good bargain, and thanks to Alala's sale section being included in the Friends Are Family Sale, you can score athleisure pieces for well over 30% off. Think nearly 50% off a bow-tied sports bra or a pair of biker shorts available in both straight and plus sizes. It doesn't get much better than that.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.