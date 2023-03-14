7 Matching Sweatsuits That Are Easy, Cozy, Stylish, & On Sale

Mercedes Viera
Everyone knows the ideal outfit change is going from your nighttime pajamas to your daytime pajamas, aka loungewear. Truly, nothing makes us feel like we have our life together quite like a fresh matching sweatsuit set. I mean, it requires no thinking on our part — the set does all the outfit-planning for us! But what could be better than our favorite easy, cozy, and stylish combo? If it's on sale. Whether it's a stylish Lululemon set, a sustainable Girlfriend Collective one, or a Y2K-inspired hot pink pairing by Aerie, there's a comfy pick for you and your closet. So, keep reading to shop our top discounted sweatshirt/hoodie and sweatpant set — before they're all sold out.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon

Shop This
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
$79.00$108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ready To Rulu Classic-fit High-rise Jogger...
$79.00$108.00
Lululemon
You might think there are no discounted options for matching sweats at this high-end reader-favorite brand, but this lime green number proves you wrong.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Summersalt

Shop This
Summersalt
The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew
$48.75$65.00
Summersalt
Summersalt
The Softest French Terry Jogger
$80.00
Summersalt
If a lightweight and soft material is on the top of your "perfect sweatsuit" checklist, this sky blue number by Summersalt made with Tencel fabric is perfect.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Outdoor Voices

Shop This
Outdoor Voices
Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
$54.00$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Nimbus Sweatpant
$69.00$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Classic matching sweatpants and sweatshirt, this orange combo by Outdoor Voices will make sure you stay cozy with its fleece fabric for up to 35% off.
DashDividers_1_500x100

H&M

Shop This
H&M
Knit Hooded Jacket
$34.99$49.99
H&M
H&M
Soft-knit Joggers
$39.99
H&M
Welcome spring in with this pastel green hoodie/sweatpants set by H&M for less than $40 per piece.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Richer Poorer

Shop This
Richer Poorer
Stretch Terry Mock Neck Sweatshirt
$23.00$76.00
Richer Poorer
Richer Poorer
Stretch Terry Classic Sweatpant
$23.00$76.00
Richer Poorer
The most affordable option on the list AND with a unique high neck, this Richer Poorer army green set is nice and comfy for less than $25 per piece.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Girlfriend Collective

Shop This
Girlfriend Collective
Frost Reset Long Sleeve Tee
$31.00$62.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Frost Reset Jogger
$39.00$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
There's no reason to spend so much on Girlfriend Collective's sustainable and size-inclusive sweatsuit when you can get this one for half off.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Aerie

Shop This
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie
$25.00$54.95
Aerie
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Low Rise Pant
$25.00$49.95
Aerie
Aerie is bringing back the hot pink sweatsuits of Y2K with this ultra-soft velour set for only $50.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement