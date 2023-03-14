7 Matching Sweatsuits That Are Easy, Cozy, Stylish, & On Sale

Everyone knows the ideal outfit change is going from your nighttime pajamas to your daytime pajamas, aka loungewear. Truly, nothing makes us feel like we have our life together quite like a fresh matching sweatsuit set. I mean, it requires no thinking on our part — the set does all the outfit-planning for us! But what could be better than our favorite easy, cozy, and stylish combo? If it's on sale. Whether it's a stylish Lululemon set, a sustainable Girlfriend Collective one, or a Y2K-inspired hot pink pairing by Aerie, there's a comfy pick for you and your closet. So, keep reading to shop our top discounted sweatshirt/hoodie and sweatpant set — before they're all sold out.
Lululemon
You might think there are no discounted options for matching sweats at this high-end reader-favorite brand, but this lime green number proves you wrong.
Summersalt
If a lightweight and soft material is on the top of your "perfect sweatsuit" checklist, this sky blue number by Summersalt made with Tencel fabric is perfect.
Outdoor Voices
Classic matching sweatpants and sweatshirt, this orange combo by Outdoor Voices will make sure you stay cozy with its fleece fabric for up to 35% off.
H&M
Welcome spring in with this pastel green hoodie/sweatpants set by H&M for less than $40 per piece.
Richer Poorer
The most affordable option on the list AND with a unique high neck, this Richer Poorer army green set is nice and comfy for less than $25 per piece.
Girlfriend Collective
There's no reason to spend so much on Girlfriend Collective's sustainable and size-inclusive sweatsuit when you can get this one for half off.
Aerie
Aerie is bringing back the hot pink sweatsuits of Y2K with this ultra-soft velour set for only $50.
