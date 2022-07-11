If you and your partner are looking for an advanced toy, this is the one for you. The vibrating cock ring is able to circle exactly where it's supposed to as the vibrating tongue extension slides into place against your clit. Share and explore the pleasure of the 10 different settings for a new low price. But beware, this thing can take you from zero to 100 in a minute flat, so if you're looking for a marathon session, this isn't the vibe for you.