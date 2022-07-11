Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
How many of us have shelled out too much cash on a less-than-great sex toy? We've all been there, excited and ready to play with our new gadget, only to be totally underwhelmed. Maybe your session came to an unfortunate halt when the motor abruptly burned out, or you splurged on a pricey luxury vibe or viral sensation that turned out to be all wrong for your body (it happens to the best of us!). No matter what you're in the market for, no one enjoys being let down by a new purchase. Which is why getting a good deal on a new vibrator is ideal.
Lucky for us, Amazon knows that. So, if you've had your eye on a new sex toy, Amazon Prime Day is here to help you (and your vagina), get yours. The mega-retailer is slashing prices on every sex toy you can imagine — from wands to clitoral vibrators to dual-stimulation, bullets, and more. And with discounts up to 50% on already-affordable items, clicking "purchase" has never been more of a no-brainer. Below, we've pulled the 21 best deals on sex toys available on Prime Day, so you can orgasm without worrying about a hefty price tag.
Best Deals On Clitoral Vibrators
This best-selling suction vibrator lives up to its name. The Satisfyer has over 34,000 Amazon reviews, one more emphatic than the last. If you're ready to "feel colors and smell numbers," as one reviewer writes, this 11-speed stimulator is for you.
Everyone and their mom has heard about Amazon's rose vibrator. Dubbed the "soul-snatcher" by TikTok, this viral sensation has spawned a whole slew of clit-tastic variations. This one with a vibrating tongue extender is a triple threat — small, discreet, and absolutely adorable.
Stimulate your clit from both sides with the Pixie's unique flexible wings. This vibrator might be small, but she's powerful — get over two hours of playtime with a single charge.
This mini bullet is pocket-size for easy travel, but don't be fooled by its small stature. The 10 vibration patterns pack a powerful punch, perfect for a quick and easy orgasm.
This whisper-quiet vibrator is tongue-shaped for maximum foreplay pleasure. The ultra-soft silicone exterior is a shocking dupe for the feel of someone's tongue. Use it on your nipples, thighs, or anywhere else you could use some extra mouth-to-mouth. Or just go to town on your clit.
This 100% waterproof clitoral sucker from Womanizer has six levels of intensity, so you can find the best level of pleasure to satisfy your needs. Grab the luxury brand while it's 25% off.
Get your best orgasm with this waterproof and ultra-quiet vibrator from We-Vibe. The Tango is so discreet. You can toss it in your purse and orgasm on the go. Just maneuver the easy-to-handle precision tip exactly where you want it and explore the eight speeds anywhere, any time.
This remote-control egg is great for solo play, or hand the remote to your partner for an interactive session. Perfect for public use, this tiny egg won't exceed 50 decibels, so no one will know what's going on between your legs (as long as you can keep quiet, too!).
Best Deals On Wands
Though this wand is marketed as a full-body massager, reviews hint that customers have a ton of fun with this soft-head stimulator for more than just massaging their necks.
Take 40% off this colorful wand (which also comes in pink, teal, and yellow) and explore the ultra-powerful 20 patterns and 8 speeds for a new low price.
The Shibari Mini packs all the power of the original stimulator into a compact wand that works to de-stress with 20 unique patterns.
Best Deals On Dual Stimulation Vibrators
This intelligent warming rabbit gives your G-spot a blast of heat for extra stimulation while the bunny ears vibrate separately on your clit. Sounds scary? Don't worry, this highly rated vibrator has over-heat protection, so you don't have to worry about burning any of your sensitive parts.
The small insertable end of this dual-stimulating vibrator makes it perfect for people who want to try internal toys for the first time. Its powerful settings are comparable to any luxury vibe. As one reviewer says, "I cannot understand how this toy is so inexpensive."
This vibrator is so comfortable you'll be shocked at how luxurious its velvety texture is. Reviewers gush over the ultra-smooth silicone texture, which make the vibrator with its 20 incredible settings feel well above its price tag.
This mini insertable dual-stim vibrator is meant to be wearable. Stick it in your panties and play with the controls via the remote control or app to get discreet, hands-free pleasure on the go.
Get extra stimulation from this dual-ridged vibrator that easily adapts to your body shape. Use it solo or with a friend — the remote works from up to 10 meters away!
You won't regret grabbing this powerful vibrator (especially while it's 40% off!). The internal tip simulates the feel of a finger rubbing against your G-spot, while the external vibe gets going against your clit for an explosive orgasm.
Best Deals On G-Spot Vibrators
This ergonomic vibrator hits your internal hot spots with its nearly 7-inch length. Plus, its easy-to-press buttons light up, so you can have fun under the cover of darkness, too.
Grab a luxury vibe at a discount price with this G-spot stimulator from Lelo. Unlock new levels of pleasure with its super-soft feel and eight patterned vibrations.
Best Deals On Couple's Vibrators
This vibrator proves there's enough pleasure to go around (and then some!). Now 40% off, this We-Vibe is made to wear during sex. The insertable side is slim enough to use in tandem with a partner, who might also want to share in the vibrations, while delivering external pleasure to your clit.
If you and your partner are looking for an advanced toy, this is the one for you. The vibrating cock ring is able to circle exactly where it's supposed to as the vibrating tongue extension slides into place against your clit. Share and explore the pleasure of the 10 different settings for a new low price. But beware, this thing can take you from zero to 100 in a minute flat, so if you're looking for a marathon session, this isn't the vibe for you.