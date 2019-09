15 Dresses That Toe The Line Between Dressy & Casual

Lightweight and pretty by nature, satin dresses work for sipping on Negronis as much as they do comfortably running errands in too-hot heat. But a shiny, satiny finish was never meant to be kept solely outdoors. Swap out those sandals for stilettos and that wicker bag for a clutch and voilà: you've got your evening look sorted. From backyard BBQs to surprise engagement parties and every drugstore run in between, here's 15 satin dresses that manage to work for them all.