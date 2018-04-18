15 Dresses That Toe The Line Between Dressy & Casual

Dresses bring out a different side of us. Our legs, for one, but also a sense of being more gussied up than usual without having to exert too much effort. While there's an entire spectrum of options, from gowns to T-shirt dresses, for just how dressed up you can get, there's a middle point that manages to capture the essence of being both causal and ready for a spur of the moment cocktail party (hey, you never know). That sweet center spot is home to satin dresses everywhere.
Lightweight and pretty by nature, satin dresses work for sipping on Negronis as much as they do comfortably running errands in too-hot heat. But a shiny, satiny finish was never meant to be kept solely outdoors. Swap out those sandals for stilettos and that wicker bag for a clutch and voilà: you've got your evening look sorted. From backyard BBQs to surprise engagement parties and every drugstore run in between, here's 15 satin dresses that manage to work for them all.