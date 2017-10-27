How To Find The Right Evening Bag For Your Look

Try to think about the last time you decided to invest in an evening bag. You are probably struggling to come up with even one time it has happened. It usually goes like this: you think about the dress, then you think about the shoes, and then you start texting your friends: "hoops or studs? choker or monogrammed chain necklace?" And when all that's said and done, and you think your work here is finished, you're left with one lingering afterthought, "Crap, I still need a bag."