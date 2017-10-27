How To Find The Right Evening Bag For Your Look

Try to think about the last time you decided to invest in an evening bag. You are probably struggling to come up with even one time it has happened. It usually goes like this: you think about the dress, then you think about the shoes, and then you start texting your friends: "hoops or studs? choker or monogrammed chain necklace?" And when all that's said and done, and you think your work here is finished, you're left with one lingering afterthought, "Crap, I still need a bag."
This all-too familiar scenario has us scrounging around for a bag small enough to be considered a clutch - usually just our most basic going out crossbody - and hoping we get away with it. So we've drummed a handy guide to picking out the right bag for your evening out. From box clutches to those nouveau wristlets, this breakdown of dress and bag pairings will take out the guesswork of what kind of bag you should buy or borrow. Walk this way to say ta-ta to falling back on that worn out weekend purse ever again.