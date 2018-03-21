16 Rings That Prove Rose Gold Is Still Trendy

For awhile there, we couldn't turn a corner without a new rose gold product being shoved down our throats. From holiday decorations to red carpet looks, to sneakers and, naturally, even Starbucks tumblers, rose gold shone bright in 2017. Though still riding off the high of its trending status, rose gold has grown beyond being a clever marketing tool and has instilled itself as a choice staple when shopping for jewelry, especially when it comes to day-to-day rings.
Being a middle ground option in the choice between gold and silver, it satisfies the needs of both metals. So if you're on the hunt for something that's not quite as "shiny" and bold as yellow gold, and something that's more earthy and metallic like a silver (while still carrying a colored tint), rose gold is your best bet. Mix that with a chic, minimalist ring, and you're solid (rose) gold, baby.