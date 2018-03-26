Everlane Now Makes “No Frills” Underwear

Everlane really is making good on its promise of
taking over your wardrobe expanding your wardrobe “bit by bit.” “When you launch everything in a group you kind of make one big bet," the retailer's founder, Michael Preysman, told Refinery29 in August when Everlane announced its foray into denim. “We’re doing a lot of smaller bets at once, which has proven to be better for us.”
As it turns out, this particular bet has been in the works for two years. And 40 prototypes later, Everlane is ready to introduce its latest innovation to the world. On Monday, the sustainable fashion brand officially added “a line of beautiful, Supima cotton underwear."
“We thought this was the perfect Everlane category to provide a really beautiful, modern, clean first layer,” Kimberly Smith, Everlane’s head of apparel, tells Fast Company. “We decided that the underwear didn’t need to be see-through or gussied up with bows and lace to be sexy. We focused entirely on cut and shape. We really believe that beauty is all about how you feel, not how you look.”
In a letter to its customers posted on Everlane’s website, the company promised to provide “simple, natural underwear that women can feel confident and comfortable in. No frills. No Bows. No bullshit.” Beginning today, customers are able to shop a collection of seven styles — four bottoms, one bra, a bodysuit, and an essential men's boxer brief — all priced from $12 to $30.
If you’re keeping track, within the past year, Everlane has introduced wool sweaters, blazers, boots that will make you feel like a boss, denim, and $100 cashmere. No wonder stars like Meghan Markle and Millie Bobby Brown are carrying its totes and wearing its shoes — the brand is literally everywhere.