Everything is still coming up rose gold: eyeshadow, Starbucks tumblers, and now, holiday decorations. The good news? If you're tempted to deck the halls with this peak 2017 color, you have plenty of options. The not-so-good news? There are so many options in the hue, it's a little bit hard to narrow down to your favorites.
Luckily, we did the dirty work (okay, actually clicking around the internet for rose-gold stuff is kind of pleasant) for you and found holiday ornaments, string lights, candles, and even a tree topper in the pink-tinged metallic. With our shopping guide, you'll prettify your pad for party season in one fell swoop.
Ahead, we'll tell you everything you need to have a very rose-gold holiday season.