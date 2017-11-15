Starbucks Is Getting In On The Rose Gold Trend

Coffee runs are going to get a lot more glam thanks to Starbucks' latest releases.
While shoppers may be accustomed to seeing cute merch on the coffee chain's shelves, the latest batch seems tailor-made for Instagram. PopSugar reports that Starbucks is stocking its stores with rose gold and sequin tumblers.
The insulated tumbler looks like an actual cocktail dress transformed into a reusable cup, thanks to a layer of sequins — available in both silver and rose gold — placed between the cup's layers. It's the perfect vessel for iced beverages and it's huge Venti size may make it just the thing to add some sparkle to social media feeds and morning routines alike.
Starbucks has new glitter cups + a white sequin cup & also a green one (not pictured) buuuuuuut I NEED THEM ALL!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/AAchcjug8X
No less sparkly is the smaller, Grande-sized plastic tumbler. Instead of sequins, however, there's sparkling glitter. In addition to a millennial pink option, there's a shimmering white that's reminiscent of freshly fallen snow as well as a silver version. And though they may be less glitzy, a third option is an unembellished baby pink, sans sparkles and shimmer, but no less collectible than its more showy counterparts.
Unfortunately, since Starbucks shuttered its online store, anyone looking to add these eco-friendly tumblers to their collection has to actually go into a coffee shop. That may not seem like a monumental task, but in a world where we're all used to having everything a few clicks away, facing possible sell outs and not being sure which locations have the new cups is something to prepare for.
These super-festive cups may just be the perfect thing for Starbucks' latest holiday beverages — and they'll save everyone 10 cents every time they order one up. Sure, it may not make the drinks taste any different, but there's no denying these new cups will add some cheer all year long.
