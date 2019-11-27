We all have that one person in our lives that we know will always come through. Not just with a single emoji response in a DM, either. Maybe it's the colleague who consistently greets you with a warm smile to kick off even the dullest of workdays, or the aunt who's not actually related to you by blood but stands in like a second mom. While it's easy to get swallowed up in the seasonal madness of gift hunting, outfit planning, and family dinners, don't let the unsung heroes in your life fall off the shopping list this year. They're the ones you've got to thank for making things just the slightest bit easier, after all.
The best way to let your person know just how much you care is with a present encouraging them to indulge in some well-deserved me time. Presents like a fancy neck massaging tool, a luxurious scented candle, or a relaxing pillow spray is a thoughtful reminder to carve out time for self care. After all, what's more restful than a fabulously satisfying pampering session? Ahead, we've rounded up items inspired by some of the most gracious people in our own lives to help you acknowledge the ones in yours.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.