Mode is back at it with the incredible 100 Years video series. This time, it has taken on family dinners. Journey back through the past century to see the popular meals families have enjoyed — or at least endured. As the dinners change, so do the dishes on which they're served.
While a few of the meals look like something you could probably stand to scarf down, there are also some that will make you rethink all the times you complained about what Mom served while you were growing up. Take creamed chipped beef on white bread in the 1930s or fried spam and lima beans in the 1940s. Later meals might seem familiar — like the '90s-kid favorite, taco Tuesdays. And some, such as boxed mac 'n' cheese from the '80s, even stood the test of time (some of us still devour this meal on a weekly basis). Finally, we finish off the century with salmon, quinoa, and a kale salad, which sounds about right for 2016.
While a few of the meals look like something you could probably stand to scarf down, there are also some that will make you rethink all the times you complained about what Mom served while you were growing up. Take creamed chipped beef on white bread in the 1930s or fried spam and lima beans in the 1940s. Later meals might seem familiar — like the '90s-kid favorite, taco Tuesdays. And some, such as boxed mac 'n' cheese from the '80s, even stood the test of time (some of us still devour this meal on a weekly basis). Finally, we finish off the century with salmon, quinoa, and a kale salad, which sounds about right for 2016.
Advertisement