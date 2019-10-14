8 Self-Care Products You Need This Fall

There are two primary schools of thought when it comes to fall: an “Autumn Over Everything” embracing of the season, or a “Summer, Don’t Go” rejection of all things warm and cozy. Wherever you land, it’s hard to deny that with the new season comes a rekindled desire for change. Whether you plan to hunker down and give into all things fall or try to find something to ward off any sad feels over the loss of summer, updating your self-care routine is a simple way to give yourself that welcome switch-up.
Luckily, there are several ways to make this happen with just a handful of self-care products that don’t require you to change your entire lifestyle (or blow your budget). From a vegan body oil that’ll save you from the hallmark dry, cracked skin of colder weather to a revamped razor collaboration from Vera Bradley + Venus that’ll give you a smooth post-summer shave, read on to discover the self-care upgrades we’re loving for fall.