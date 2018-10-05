Attention R29ers! We're Dropping Merch!

Calling all R29 loyalists! If you've ever wanted a way to wear your love for our brand on your sleeve (or chest, or back), then we're stoked to share that we've officially launched a merch shop.
From our new Money Diaries book to the R29er tee, we're on a mission to take our Refinery29 DNA from the screen to IRL. Starting today, you can shop our new collection of comfy merch on Amazon. The unisex collection of hoodies and tees feature an array of in-house created designs and slogans that embrace our freak flag fly high mentality. Now you too, can be a part of #InsideR29.
Apart from our in-house creations, we also launched a special capsule based off our most recent 29Rooms: "Expand Your Reality," featuring exclusive designs by Shawna X. Find the entire Refinery29 collection at our #InsideR29 shop page.
