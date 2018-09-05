Welcome To 29Rooms, Where You Can Expand Your Reality

No, you're not dreaming — Refinery29's 29Rooms back. The groundbreaking art experience has returned to New York City for its fifth year to once again transport you to another world. This year, the interactive funhouse is taking over a slice of Brooklyn with one goal in mind, to Expand Your Reality.
This year's theme, the aforementioned "Expand Your Reality" is hard to describe in words. When you give 29 talented artists, creatives, and visionaries the resources and freedom to translate their thoughts, dreams, and inspirations into physical rooms (each is like a mini-museum, for those who haven't been able to experience it IRL), words just don't do it justice. So, we have put together five of the eye-catching rooms for you here. Consider this a sneak peek, a teaser, an aperitif for the body and soul.
Buy the ticket, take the ride HERE. You'll see even more dreamy rooms, designed by the likes of Kali Uchis, Rupi Kaur, and Nicole Richie.