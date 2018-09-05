Welcome To 29Rooms, Where You Can Expand Your Reality

This year's theme, the aforementioned "Expand Your Reality" is hard to describe in words. When you give 29 talented artists, creatives, and visionaries the resources and freedom to translate their thoughts, dreams, and inspirations into physical rooms (each is like a mini-museum, for those who haven't been able to experience it IRL), words just don't do it justice. So, we have put together five of the eye-catching rooms for you here. Consider this a sneak peek, a teaser, an aperitif for the body and soul.